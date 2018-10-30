5 Emerging players to look out for in ISL 2018-19

We may be looking at the future of Indian football

The Hero Indian Super League has returned with a lot of excitement and thrilling encounters in store for us. Over the years we have witnessed the emergence of some young talent taking the centre stage, often giving the senior players a run for their money.

This season has been no different. We are only in the initial stage of the tournament and these young lads have already started to show what they are capable of. From crucial tackles to stellar goals to match-winning performances, we have seen it all.

Players like Nishu Kumar, Gourav Mukhi and Pranjal Bhumij netted their debut league goal this season. But now we'll be looking at the youngsters who are geared up to take Indian football to greater heights.

#5 Udanta Singh

Focus on the Ball

Kumam Udanta Singh plays as a young right winger for Bengaluru F.C. and is one of a kind. His staggering pace makes him a nightmare for the defenders. Playing alongside Miku and Sunil Chhetri has made his game more sensible and attractive. On his day he can be a threat to any defensive line up.

During the Intercontinental Cup, he scored his first international goal against Chinese Taipei. Only 22 years of age, this Highlander has all the attributes of a great attacking forward along with his share of talent.

He needs to work slightly on his passing in the final third, which could help him to provide more assists. Udanta's strength is his movement with the ball and the ease with which he dribbles past defenders.

He has the potential to make any defender uncomfortable with his speed and skills which is useful in counter-attacking football. With his talent, if he continues to grow at this scale he will surely be the next football sensation in India.

