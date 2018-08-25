Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Top 5 strikers in the MLS right now

Pratyush Chauhan
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
293   //    25 Aug 2018, 06:19 IST

Orlando City SC v Los Angeles Galaxy
Zlatan has been bossing the league since his arrival

The Major League Soccer houses a lot of incredible talent. It is a league known for some relentless attacking football and a lot of goals.

The league is a natural habitat for potent goalscorers and strikers. Many of whom go unnoticed due to the footballing world's general fixation on European Football.

The MLS is in full throttle currently with the climax of its league season soon to be upon us. It will then lead into the playoff rounds for the MLS title. A lot of striking names have come up through the season and we've chosen the 5 best in the league currently

#5 Zlatan Ibrahimovich - LA Galaxy

If we didn't put the big Swede's name first on the list, then it would be an utter disregard of the legend himself. Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been a revelation in the United States ever since his move from Manchester United. He dramatically scored a brace on his debut match coming on from the bench earning his side a comeback win.

Zlatan has since shown no signs of slowing down. He has scored 15 goals for the club in 16 appearances while also providing 5 assists. He has been heavily involved in his team's attacking play and has at times, carried the team singlehandedly in typical Zlatan fashion.

His exploits have led LA Galaxy onto the third spot at the time of writing in the Western Conference. They have every chance of going top before the end of the campaign if Zlatan continues to perform. Looking at the Swede's form, there have even been talks of a January return on loan to the Red Devils.




1 / 5 NEXT
Pratyush Chauhan
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Full time creative writer always up for a discussion on Football. Has a keen interest in Fantasy Football and creating content based on the same.
