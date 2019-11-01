Toronto FC to face Seattle in 2019 MLS Cup at CenturyLink Field

Credits: walkingthered.com

Toronto FC’s valiant comeback performance in the Audi 2019 MLS Cup Playoffs Eastern Conference Final was rewarded on Wednesday night with a 2-1 victory over reigning MLS Cup champions Atlanta United. The stage is now set for Seattle Sounders FC to host Toronto FC in the 2019 MLS Cup on Sunday, Nov. 10 (3 p.m. ET, ABC / Univision / TSN / TVA Sports) at CenturyLink Field for a championship rematch featuring the 2016 and 2017 title holders.

During the Audi 2019 MLS Cup Playoffs Eastern Conference Final, Atlanta United dictated the early tempo, wasting no time with a goal in the 4th minute of play. Ezequiel Barco sprung Gonzalo “Pity” Martínez into space, and Martínez drew in the oncoming defenders before slotting the ball across the six-yard box for Julian Gressel to open the scoring for the second time this postseason.

With Atlanta pressing and in position to double their lead in the 11th minute, the tides turned in Toronto’s favor when TFC goalkeeper Quentin Westberg made a huge penalty save to shift the momentum. Nicolas Benezet struck from distance to level the scoreline three minutes later.

As Atlanta rallied in the second half, it was Nick DeLeon’s long-range stunner that sealed Toronto’s victory and return trip to face Seattle in the 2019 MLS Cup.

Seattle advanced after a 3-1 victory over the Los Angeles Football Club in the Audi 2019 MLS Cup Playoffs Western Conference Final on Tuesday.

With history between the two advancing sides, Seattle Sounders FC and Toronto FC met in 2016 and 2017 MLS Cups with each claiming a title. The match slated for Nov. 10 at CenturyLink Field will mark Seattle’s first opportunity to host as a competing side.

MLS CUP MEDIA CREDENTIAL DEADLINE THIS FRIDAY:

The deadline to apply for the 2019 MLS Cup Media Credential is at 5 p.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 1. This year’s MLS Cup will be held on Sunday, Nov. 10 at 3 p.m. ET (ABC, Univision, TSN, TVA Sports) at CenturyLink Field. MLS All-Stadium credentials, team season credentials and credentials from previous MLS or SUM events will not be recognized. For 2019 MLS Cup accreditation questions, contact Jennifer Reaves at Jennifer.Reaves18@gmail.com.

Audi 2019 MLS Cup Playoffs Schedule

*Subject to change.

** All playoff games will be broadcast nationally in Canada on TSN (English) and TVA Sports (French)

ROUND 1 (6 games)

Saturday, Oct. 19

No. 4 Toronto FC 5, No. 5 D.C. United 1

No. 2 Atlanta United 1, No. 7 New England Revolution 0

No. 2 Seattle Sounders FC 4, No. 7 FC Dallas 3

No. 3 Real Salt Lake 2, No. 6 Portland Timbers 1

Sunday, Oct. 20

No. 3 Philadelphia Union 4, No. 6 New York Red Bulls 3

No. 4 Minnesota United FC 1, No. 5 LA Galaxy 2

CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS (4 games)

Wednesday, Oct. 23

No. 1 New York City FC 1, No. 4 Toronto FC 2

No. 2 Seattle Sounders FC 2, No. 3 Real Salt Lake 0

Thursday, Oct. 24

No. 2 Atlanta United 2, No. 3, Philadelphia Union 0

No. 1 Los Angeles Football Club 5, No. 5 LA Galaxy 3

CONFERENCE FINALS (2 games)

Tuesday, Oct. 29

No. 1 Los Angeles Football Club 1, No. 2 Seattle Sounders FC 3

Wednesday, Oct. 30

No. 2 Atlanta United 1, No. 4 Toronto FC 2

2019 MLS CUP

Sunday, Nov. 10

MLS Cup: Seattle Sounders FC vs. Toronto FC (3 p.m. ET, ABC / Univision / TSN / TVA Sports)