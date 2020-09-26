Toronto FC vs Columbus Crew prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

Toronto FC will welcome Columbus Crew to Rentschtler Field on Monday for matchday 14 of the regular season.

The visitors currently top the standings in the Eastern Conference of the MLS and defeated Minnesota United 2-1 last time out, while Toronto are further down in fourth and picked up a narrow 1-0 victory away to New York City FC.

Toronto FC vs Columbus Crew Head-to-Head

Toronto FC and Columbus Crew have met on 37 occasions in the past and Crew have the better head-to-head record with 14 victories, 42 goals scored and 39 conceded.

The Reds have 10 wins to their name, while 13 matches in the past ended in a stalemate.

The most recent meeting came in October 2019 when a 58th-minute goal by Alejandro Pozuelo was enough to give the Canadians a 1-0 win.

Toronto FC form guide: L-L-W-D-W

Columbus Crew form guide: W-W-D-W-W

Toronto FC vs Columbus Crew Team News

Toronto FC

Toronto FC have four players ruled out through injury, with Ifunanyachi Achara (knee ligament), Michael Bradley (medial collateral ligament), Auro Jnr (ankle), and Liam Fraser (thigh) all sidelined.

There are no suspension worries for the Canadian side.

Injuries: Ifunanyachi Achara, Michael Bradley, Auro Jnr, Liam Fraser

Suspensions: None

Columbus Crew

Defender Vito Wommgor, who has been ruled out since July with an ankle issue, is the only injury concern for the home side.

There are no suspension worries for coach Caleb Porter.

Injuries: Vito Wommgor

Suspensions: None

Toronto FC vs Columbus Crew Predicted XI

Toronto FC Predicted XI (4-4-1-1): Quentin Westberg; Justin Morrow, Omar Gonzlaez, Eriq Zavaleta, Richie Laryea; Nick DeLeon, Jonathan Osorio, Marco Delgado, Pablo Piatti; Alejandro Pozuelo; Jozy Altidore

Columbus Crew Predicted XI (4-4-2): Eloy Room; Miton Valenzuela, Aboubacar Keita, Jonathan, Harrison Afful; Youness Mokhtar, Artur, Fatai Alashe, Luis Espinoza; Gyasi Zardes, Pedro Santos

Toronto FC vs Columbus Crew prediction

Toronto FC will be squaring up against the most in-form team in the MLS and they will have to up the ante significantly if they are to get anything from a Crew side that are unbeaten in their last six matches.

The visitors are leaders on the overall table, although TFC will be buoyed by Crews' poor record on the road that has seen them fail to win any of their last three away games.

Much will rest on the performance of two contenders for the MVP Award in Gyasi Zardes and Alejandro Pozuelo, although it is highly likely that both sides will cancel each other out.

Prediction: Toronto FC 2-2 Columbus Crew