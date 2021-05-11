Toronto FC vs Columbus Crew prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

Toronto FC will look to register their first win of the season when they host Columbus Crew on Wednesday.

Toronto FC suffered a 2-0 loss against New York Red Bulls on Saturday on the back of their CONCACAF Champions League quarter-final exit. The usually formidable Toronto FC have not been able to provide a good account of themselves so far this season and have only won one of their last seven matches across the MLS and the CONCACAF Champions League.

Their new MLS campaign has got off to a dull start, losing to Montreal and New York Red Bulls on either side of their 2-2 draw against Vancouver Whitecaps. Their defensive record in the league will be particularly concerning to new manager Chris Armas. The Reds have shipped in eight goals in three league games whilst scoring just four.

Meanwhile, defending MLS Cup champions Columbus Crew got back to winning ways against DC United after an underwhelming start to the season. They picked up a 3-1 win over DC United after being held to goalless draws by Philadelphia Union and Montreal in their first two outings.

Toronto FC and Columbus Crew are both MLS powerhouses and the former finished second in the Eastern Conference standings last time around in the regular season, while Columbus Crew finished right behind them in third. This should be an exciting encounter and both teams will want to assert themselves and get their new campaigns back on track.

Toronto FC vs Columbus Crew Head-to-Head

In the last ten meetings between the two sides, Toronto FC have dominated the Crew. The Reds have won five matches while Columbus Crew have been victorious just twice. Three matches have ended as draws.

The last time these two sides squared off was in September when Toronto FC won the game 3-1.

Toronto FC form guide: L-D-L-L-L

Columbus Crew form guide: D-D-D-L-W

Toronto FC vs Columbus Crew Team News

Toronto FC

Erickson Gallardo underwent groin surgery in the second week of April and is out for the foreseeable future. Julian Dunn continues to be sidelined with a hip injury. Alejandro Pozuelo is unavailable as well.

Injuries: Erickson Gallardo, Julian Dunn and Alejandro Pozuelo

Doubtful: Joze Altidore

Suspensions: None

Columbus Crew

Liam Fraser, who is on loan from Toronto FC, is out with an ankle injury. Aidan Morris, Kevin Molino, Marlon Hairston and Perry Kitchen are sidelined with injuries as well.

Injuries: Liam Fraser, Aidan Morris, Kevin Molino, Marlon Hairston, Perry Kitchen

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Toronto FC vs Columbus Crew Predicted Lineups

Toronto FC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alex Bono; Richie Laryea, Chris Mavinga, Omar Gonzalez, Auro; Michael Bradley, Ralph Priso, Marco Delgado; Nick DeLeon, Jayden Nelson; Ayo Akinola

Columbus Crew (4-4-1-1): Eloy Room; Waylon Francis, Josh Williams, Jonathan, Harrison Afful; Darlington Nagbe, Pedro Santos, Lucas Zelarayan, Artur, Diaz Espinoza; Gyasi Zardes

Toronto FC vs Columbus Crew Prediction

Toronto FC have struggled defensively so far this season. Columbus Crew have been formidable at the back and have let in just a single coal in three matches. Toronto FC have a long way to go under their new manager while Caleb Porter's men look close to getting back on track.

Prediction: Toronto FC 0-2 Columbus Crew