Toronto FC vs Inter Miami CF prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020 

Toronto FC host Inter Miami CF at the Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Connecticut, as they look to bounce back from two successive MLS defeats.

Toronto FC lost 1-0 to New York City FC in their last game, after they were on the receiving end of a 5-0 hiding from Philadelphia Union in the game before that.

“We’re a resilient group. We work hard in training every day. We’re going to bounce back from this. We're not gonna dwell on this. We still have two more games to go, so that's our main focus right now: put this behind us and get ready for Miami and New York.”#TFCLive — Toronto FC (@TorontoFC) October 29, 2020

These results have meant that Toronto FC have now relinquished their grip on the MLS Supporters' Shield to Union.

Inter Miami have continued to be inconsistent throughout their debut MLS season. The addition of Gonzalo Higuain and Blaise Matuidi have brought a few wins, and kept them in contention for a playoff spot.

They lost their last match 2-1 to FC Dallas, just a few days after they had beaten Orlando City SC by the same scoreline.

Toronto FC vs Inter Miami CF Head-to-Head

Toronto FC have not yet faced Inter Miami CF in an MLS clash, with this being the latter's debut season in the league.

Toronto FC form guide: L-L-W-D-W

Inter Miami CF form guide: L-W-L-D-W

Toronto FC vs Inter Miami CF Team News

Toronto FC's injury list continues to bulge, and is beginning to cost them, in terms of the results that they are getting.

Chris Mavinga, Jozy Altidore, Alex Bono and Jonathan Orosio all continue to be ruled out with injuries, and have been joined on the sidelines by Argentine attacker Pablo Piatti.

Injuries: Ifunanyachi Achara, Chris Mavinga, Jozy Altidore, Alex Bono, Pablo Piatti, Jonathan Orosio

Suspensions: None

George Acosta, David Norman, Luis Robles, and Denso Ulysse are all ruled out for Inter Miami, with injury problems.

Injured: George Acosta, Denso Ulysse, David Norman, Luis Robles

Suspended: None

Toronto FC vs Inter Miami CF Predicted XI

Toronto FC Predicted XI (4-4-2): Quentin Westberg; Richie Laryea, Omar Gonzlaez, Laurent Ciman, Auro; Nick DeLeon, Michael Bradley, Marco Delgado, Tsubasa Endoh; Alejandro Pozuelo, Erickson Gallardo

Inter Miami Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): John McCarthy; Ben Sweat, Andres Reyes, Leandro Pirez, Nicolas Figal; Victor Ulloa, Blaise Matuidi; Lewis Morgan, Rodolfo Pizarro, Juan Agudelo; Gonzalo Higuain

Toronto FC vs Inter Miami CF Prediction

Toronto FC have plenty of injury concerns in their squad at this moment. Even though Inter Miami have been inconsistent throughout the season, we are backing them to cause an upset by taking advantage of a depleted Toronto FC.

Prediction: Toronto FC 1-2 Inter Miami CF