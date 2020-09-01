Toronto FC vs Montreal Impact prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

If Montreal Impact can exact revenge on Toronto FC for their 1-0 loss on Saturday, they will spoil the Reds' chance of equalling the MLS record for most consecutive regular season matches without a defeat. The Eastern Conference leaders Toronto are currently on an 18 match undefeated streak as they host rivals Montreal Impact at the BMO field in the MLS tonight.

The Saturday match between the two was decided on Alejandro Pozuelo's penalty kick that came in the 50th minute. If they can register another win against Montreal tonight, the Reds will share the record for the longest undefeated streak in the regular season with NY Red Bulls and Real Salt Lake.

Montreal Impact is currently 7th on the Eastern Conference table and will like nothing short of a victory to retain a playoff spot. If they lose tonight, they'll need to win all 3 of their remaining games and hope that Toronto loses their next two in order to book a berth in the Canadian Championship final.

Toronto FC vs Montreal Impact Head-to-Head

Les faits saillants contre le TFC // Highlights of tonight's game against @TorontoFC.#IMFC pic.twitter.com/TcGWuaqD5k — Impact de Montréal (@impactmontreal) August 29, 2020

Toronto FC and Montreal Impact have gone head to head 42 times up to today. Toronto has won 20 games while Montreal Impact has won 14. 8 games have ended in a draw.

The last time these two squared up against each other was this past Saturday and Toronto won the game by 1 goal to nil.

Toronto FC form guide: W-D-L-W-W

Montreal Impact form guide: L-W-L-W-L

Toronto FC vs Montreal Impact Team News

Doubt at your own risk. pic.twitter.com/PRWU98DOYB — Toronto FC (@TorontoFC) September 1, 2020

Richie Laryea might feature for the Reds as he recovers from an ankle sprain. Ifunanyachi Achara has been ruled out for the rest of the season after tearing his ACL (Anterior Cruciate Ligament). Patrick Mullins is also ruled out due to a hamstring issue.

Injuries: Patrick Mullins, Ifunanyachi Acara

Doubtful: Richie Laryea

Suspended: None

Three Montreal midfielders will be unavailable for selection. Steeven Saba will has an injury on his left foot. Mathieu Choiniere and Ballou Tabla are also out. Choiniere has an ankle injury while Tabla is recovering from an adductor injury.

Injuries: Steeven Saba, Mathieu Choiniere and Ballou Tabla

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Toronto FC vs Montreal Impact Predicted Lineups

Toronto FC predicted XI: Quentin Westberg, Auro, Chris Mavinga, Omar Gonzalez, Morrow, Marco Delgado, Michael Bradley, Tsubasa Endoh, Alejandro Pozeulo, Pablo Piatti, Ayo Akinola

Montreal Impact Predicted XI: Clement Diop, Zachary Brault-Guillard, Luis Binks, Rod Fanni, Jorge Corrales, Victor Wanyama, Maciel, Samuel Piette, Maximiliano Urruti, Lappalainen, Romell Quioto

Toronto FC vs Montreal Impact Prediction

With a lot on the line, this is expected to be yet another tense encounter but we're expecting Toronto FC to get the better of their rivals once again.

Prediction: Toronto FC 2-1 Montreal Impact