Toronto FC vs Nashville SC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

Nashville SC will hit the road to take on Toronto FC in the 2020 Audi MLS Playoffs on Tuesday. Nashville SC entered the league this past year and they will be squaring off against Toronto FC for the first time. It will also mark the first time in the history of the MLS that two sides play their first games against each other in the playoffs.

Toronto FC will host Nashville at their make-do home stadium- Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford in Connecticut. Toronto FC finished second in the Eastern Conference but looked to have hit a slump towards the end of the season, losing three of their last four matches.

Meanwhile, Nashville SC advanced to the playoffs rather comfortably as well and are riding on the back off successive victories over Orlando City and Inter Miami. Nashville have the second best defensive record in the Eastern Conference having conceded just 22 goals in the regular season.

Their attackers also seem to have sprang to life at the right time and Nashville SC have scored 15 goals while conceding just six goals from their last eight games. But a well-rested Toronto side that is feeling optimistic about the return of some of their important players is quite a tough proposition.

Speaking ahead of the game, Toronto FC coach Greg Vanney said,

“We're getting closer to full health. We'll see. We're moving in the direction to have more bodies available than the last game, that's for sure.”

"We like the freshness of it. It's nice to play somebody that you haven't played four or five times this year. We'll have to do our homework, they'll do their homework, but there's something fun about that and we'll be looking forward to it.”#MLSCupPlayoffs | #TFCLive — Toronto FC (@TorontoFC) November 22, 2020

Toronto FC vs Nashville SC Head-to-Head

This will be the first time that Toronto FC and Nashville SC lock horns.

Toronto FC vs Nashville SC Team News

Alex Bono is a long-term absentee and is most likely to miss out here too. Meanwhile, the likes of Justin Morrow, Pablo Piatti and Marco Delgado are doubts. They are not medically cleared to compete as yet.

Injuries: Alex Bono

Doubtful: Pablo Piatti, Justin Morrow and Marco Delgado

Suspensions: None

Dominique Badji and Abu Danladi remain sidelined for Nashville SC. Anibal Godoy picked up a hamstring injury during Nashville's game over Inter Miami and will be unavailable against Toronto FC.

Injuries: Anibal Godoy, Dominique Badji and Abu Danladi

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Toronto FC vs Nashville SC Predicted Lineups

Toronto FC Predicted XI (4-4-2): Quentin Westberg; Richie Laryea, Omar Gonzlaez, Laurent Ciman, Auro; Jonathan Osorio, Michael Bradley, Nick DeLeon, Tsubasa Endoh; Alejandro Pozuelo, Jozy Altidore

Nashville SC (4-4-2): Joe Willis; Alistair Johnston, David Romney, Walker Zimmerman, Daniel Lovitz; Dax McCarthy, Brian Anunga; Abu Danladi, Randall Leal, Alex Muyl; Jhonder Cadiz

Toronto FC vs Nashville SC Prediction

Nashville have looked fired up of late but we feel that a well rested Toronto FC have the quality and the experience to schlepp themselves over the line here.

Prediction: Toronto FC 1-0 Nashville SC