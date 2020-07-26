Two familiar adversaries from the east will square off against each other in the knockout stage of the MLS is back tournament. The two clubs had met earlier in March 2020 in the Reds' home opener with Toronto walking away with the win on that occasion beating New York City FC by a goal to nil.

However, Toronto FC haven't been on their best run. Though they have been in great goalscoring form, they have leaked goals at the back. After drawing 2-2 against DC United in their opening game of the competition, Toronto beat Montreal Impact 3-4. Their last group stage game against New England ended in a draw.

New York City FC have struggled too. After losing their first two games in the group 1-0 and 3-1 to Philadelphia and Orlando City respectively, NYCFC got into the group of 16 thanks to a 1-0 win against Inter Miami.

Toronto FC vs New York City FC Head-to-Head

Toronto FC and New York City FC have gone up against each other 15 times. Toronto have won the fixture 6 times while NYCFC have won it 4 times. 5 games have ended in a draw.

The last time these two teams met was earlier this year in March and Toronto FC won the match by a single goal.

Toronto FC form guide: D-W-D

New York City FC form guide: L-L-W

Toronto FC vs New York City FC Team News

Toronto FC's Justin Morrow will continue to remain on the sidelines nursing an Achilles injury. Jozy Altidore came back with a substitute appearance in their last game but he will find it difficult to get into the starting XI due to Ayo Akinola's form.

🇨🇦 What. A. Night. 🇨🇦



20-year old Ayo Akinola bagged the first-ever Canadian Classique hat trick en route to a @TorontoFC win. pic.twitter.com/wQ6G9bAcDw — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 17, 2020

Jonathan Osorio is set to make his return after recovering from an injury.

Injured: Justin Morrow

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Gedion Zelalem, who missed the last group game of NYC FC due to a knee injury, is a doubt for this game. Maxi Morales is all set to be back in the starting XI.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Gedion Zelalem

Suspended: None

Toronto FC vs New York City FC Predicted Lineups

Toronto FC predicted XI: Quentin Westberg, Auro, Chris Mavinga, Omar Gonzalez, Richie Laryea, Marco Delgado, Michael Bradley, Tsubasa Endoh, Alejandro Pozeulo, Pablo Piatti, Ayo Akinola

New York City FC predicted XI: Sean Johnson, Anton Tinnerholm, Alexander Callens, Maxime Chanot, Ronald Mataritta, James Sands, Alexander Ring, Tajouri-Shradi, Maximiliano Moralez, Alexandru Mitrita, Valentin Castellanos

Toronto FC vs New York City FC Prediction

Toronto have been in free scoring form and if they can stop the leakage at the back, then there should be no doubt as to who the winner of this fixture is going to be. New York City FC got through to the knockouts by the skin of their teeth and it will be interesting to see if they can step it up when it matters

Prediction: Toronto FC 3-1 New York CIty FC

