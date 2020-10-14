Toronto FC host New York Red Bulls at the BMO Field on Wednesday night, with both sides looking for an important three points in the MLS.

Toronto FC are the current leaders of the Eastern Conference, and also lead the race to win the MLS Supporters' Shield this season. That has been helped by their recent sensational form, which has seen them win five games in a row, and go seven games without a loss.

They have peaked at the right time this season, and have managed to capitalise on Columbus Crew's recent slip in form.

For the New York Red Bulls, it has been a season of mediocrity, even though they are in a playoff spot. They are 14 points off Toronto FC at the top of the table. They also had an important 1-0 win over Atlanta United in their last game after two consecutive losses before that.

Toronto FC vs New York Red Bulls Head-to-Head

New York Red Bulls have a superior head-to-head record over Toronto FC, having won 17 of the 34 matches the two teams have played against each other. Toronto FC have beaten New York Red Bulls 10 times, while these two teams have played seven draws against each other.

Toronto FC form guide: W-W-W-W-W

New York Red Bulls form guide: W-L-L-W-W

Toronto FC vs New York Red Bulls Team News

The hosts have four players ruled out of this game, with injury problems. Michael Bradley, Jozy Altidore, Justin Morrow and Ifunanya Achara are all expected to be unavailable for selection for this game.

Injuries: Michael Bradley, Ifunanya Achara, Justin Morrow, Jozy Altidore

Suspensions: None

For the New York Red Bulls, Patrick Seagrist is out with a groin problem. With the South American World Cup qualifiers having begun, they will also be without Alejandro Romero Kaku and Christhian Casseres Jnr, who are with their national teams.

Injuries: Patrick Seagrist

Unavailable: Alejandro Romero Kaku, Christhian Casseres Jnr

Suspensions: None

Toronto FC vs New York Red Bulls Predicted XI

Toronto FC Predicted XI (4-4-1-1): Quentin Westberg; Tony Gallacher, Omar Gonzlaez, Eriq Zavaleta, Richie Laryea; Nick DeLeon, Jonathan Osorio, Marco Delgado, Pablo Piatti; Alejandro Pozuelo; Patrick Mullins

New York Red Bulls Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): David Jensen, Kyle Duncan, Sean Nealis, Aaron Long, Jason Pendant; Drew Yearwood, S.C Yepes; Ben Mines, Jared Stroud, Daniel Royer; Tom Barlow

Toronto FC vs New York Red Bulls Prediction

In a game like this, it is hard to look beyond the leaders, who are in such an excellent run of form as well. We are predicting a comfortable Toronto FC victory in this game.

Prediction: Toronto FC 4-1 New York Red Bulls