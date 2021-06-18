Toronto FC vs Orlando City prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

MLS returns after a three-week international break and struggling Toronto FC will take on Orlando City on Saturday.

Things have not gone Toronto's way in the new MLS season so far and they signed off for the international break on the back of two consecutive defeats. Though most of their games have been tightly contested affairs, Chris Armas' men have come nowhere close to replicating their form from last season.

Toronto FC's latest outing ended in a 2-1 loss at the hands of Columbus Crew. They lost 1-0 to their Saturday opponents a week earlier and the Reds will have revenge on their minds as the two sides meet again. Toronto have just a single win from their first seven matches and will be desperate to return to winning ways.

Meanwhile, Orlando City defeated their first defeat of the 2021 season in their latest match, which came against the New York Red Bulls. Up until that point, they had won three matches and settled for three draws. Orlando City are currently third in the MLS Eastern Conference standings while Toronto FC are languishing at 12th.

Toronto FC vs Orlando City Head-to-Head

It's a fixture that Toronto have dominated in the past. They have won eight of the 13 meetings between the two sides. Orlando City have been able to win just three games against the Reds. Two matches have ended as draws.

The last time these two sides met was last month on the 23rd of May and Orlando City won the game 2-1.

Toronto FC form guide: L-W-D-L-L

Orlando City form guide: W-D-W-W-L

Also read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Barcelona acting decisively in the transfer market, Manchester United working on Sancho and more

Toronto FC vs Orlando City Team News

Toronto FC

Toronto FC are without Yeferson Soteldo who is away on international duty with Venezuela in the ongoing Copa America 2021. Jozy Altidore butted heads with coach Chris Armas and has been training on his own. He is unlikely to feature for Toronto in the near future.

Ifunyachi Achara is still recovering from an ACL injury. Julian Dunn and Erickson Gallardo have also been ruled out with hip and groin injuries respectively.

Injuries: Ifunyachi Achara, Julian Dunn, Erickson Gallardo

Doubtful: Jozy Altidore

Suspensions: None

Orlando City

First-choice goalkeeper Pedro Gallese and midfielder Jhegson Sebastian Mendez are on international duty with Peru and Ecuador respectively. Joao Moutinho is still a doubt after suffering a hip injury at the end of May. Alexandre Pato and Oriol Rosell are injured and won't be available either.

Nani will return for Orlando City after serving a two-match suspension that he received for “unwanted physical contact with a match official.”

Injuries: Alexandre Pato, Oriol Rosell

Doubtful: Joao Moutinho

Suspensions: None

Toronto FC vs Orlando City Predicted Lineups

Toronto FC Predicted XI (4-4-2): Alex Bono; Richie Laryea, Chris Mavinga, Omar Gonzalez, Kemar Lawrence; Michael Bradley, Auro, Marco Delgado, Alejandro Pozuelo; Nick DeLeon, Ayo Akinola

Orlando City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Pedro Gallese; Kyle Smith, Antonio Carlos, Rodrigo Schlegel, Robin Jansson; Joey DeZart, Junior Urso; Mauricio Pereyra, Chris Mueller, Nani; Tesho Akindele

Toronto FC vs Orlando City Prediction

Toronto FC have a depleted side and their injury issues have cost them big in the first phase of the new season. Orlando City look in much better shape and they should be able to come away with a win here.

Prediction: Toronto FC 1-2 Orlando City

Also read: Euro 2020: 5 players who could impress in unfamiliar positions

Fabrizio Romano has joined Sportskeeda. Check Here!

Edited by Shambhu Ajith