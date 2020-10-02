Toronto FC vs Philadelphia Union prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

Toronto FC will welcome Philadelphia Union to the Rentschtler Field on Saturday, with three points at stake in the MLS.

The home side come into the clash in buoyant mood, having seen off table-toppers Columbus Crew 3-1 in their last fixture, while the visitors posted an equally impressive 3-0 victory over Inter Miami.

There is little to choose from between both sides on the standings, with Toronto FC currently occupying third spot in the Eastern Conference with 28 points, the same number as Philadelphia in second, albeit with an inferior goal difference.

Toronto FC vs Philadelphia Union Head-to-Head

Toronto FC and Philadelphia Union have met on 24 occasions in the past, with the Canadian side picking up 11 wins and scoring 30 goals.

Union defeated Toronto FC seven times, scoring 37 goals. Six matches between the two sides ended in a draw.

The most recent meeting between both teams came in July 2019 when a second-half goal from Jamiro Monteiro was enough to give Philadelphia Union a 2-1 away win.

Toronto FC form guide: L-W-D-W-W

Philadelphia Union form guide: W-W-W-D-W

Toronto FC vs Philadelphia Union Team News

Toronto FC

The home side have three players ruled out of this clash through injury. Right-back Auro Jnr (ankle), midfielder Michael Bradley (MCL), and forward Ifunanya Achara (ACL) will all be missing in action.

There are no suspension worries for Toronto FC.

Injuries: Auro Jnr, Michael Bradley, Ifunanya Achara

Suspensions: None

Philadelphia Union

Union also have three players ruled out through injury. Raymon Gaddis (virus) and Warren Creavale (virus) will not be available for selection. Jack Elliot remains a doubt for the clash, having only returned to training after sustaining a knock last month.

There are no suspension worries for the visitors.

Injuries: Raymon Gaddis, Warren Creavale

Doubtful: Jack Elliot

Suspension: None

Toronto FC vs Philadephia Union Predicted XI

Toronto FC Predicted XI (4-4-1-1): Quentin Westberg; Justin Morrow, Omar Gonzlaez, Eriq Zavaleta, Richie Laryea; Nick DeLeon, Jonathan Osorio, Marco Delgado, Pablo Piatti; Alejandro Pozuelo; Jozy Altidore

Philadelphia Union Predicted XI (4-3-3): Andre Blake; Kai Wagner, Mark McKenzie, Jakob Glesnes, Olivier Mbaizo; Jose Martinez, Jamiro Monteiro, Brenden Aaronson; Anthony Fontana, Sergio Santos, Kacper Przybylko

Toronto FC vs Philadelphia Union Prediction

There is really very little to choose from between the two sides, although their expansive styles of play could ensure that goals are scored at both ends.

The visitors slightly edge the recent form book, with 13 points from their last 15 games, but home advantage could see Toronto FC hold out for a draw.

Prediction: Toronto FC 2-2 Philadelphia Union