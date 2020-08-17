Toronto FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

Toronto FC will take on Vancouver Whitecaps in a cross-conference matchup as the MLS season resumes. Toronto FC are placed second in the Eastern Conference with 9 points while Vancouver are on the 8th spot in the West with just 6 points from 5 games.

Toronto FC got knocked out in the Round of 16 of the MLS is Back tournament but they had been on an undefeated run before that, winning 2 and drawing the other 4. Meanwhile, Vancouver Whitecaps also crashed out in the Round of 16 via a penalty shootout.

Toronto FC are one of the four teams that are yet to face defeat in the MLS season. Players like Ayo Akinola, Pozuelo and Ifunanyachi Achara have come through for them and that's why they sit at second right behind Columbus Crew who have 13 points.

Vancouver Whitecaps did decently in the MLS is Back tournament if you look at the fact that they had been dealt several injury blows. They went into the tournament without the likes of Lucas Cavallini and Tosaint Ricketts.

10 players injured or missing.

Opponents changed in the 11th hour.

Third 'keeper.

Hour long weather delay.



This team 👊🌊#VWFC #MLSisBack pic.twitter.com/XPNtgcOki6 — Vancouver Whitecaps FC (@WhitecapsFC) July 23, 2020

Toronto FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps Head-to-Head

Toronto and Vancouver have gone up against each other 22 times till date. Toronto FC have dominated the fixture, winning 10 of them while the Whitecaps have won only 5. 7 games have ended in a draw.

The last time these two teams squared up against each other, the match ended in a 1-1 draw with neither team being able to break the deadlock.

Toronto FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps Team News

As for Toronto FC, Ayo Akinola and Justin Morrow will return to the fray. Ifunanyachi Achara has been ruled out for the rest of the season after tearing his ACL (Anterior Cruciate Ligament).

Toronto will be looking at the goalscoring form of Akinola and Altidore to give them the edge over Vancouver.

Injured: Ifunanyachi Achara

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

As for the Vancouver Whitecaps, Bryan Meredith won't be available to play the game after his mother passed away. But a number of players who were missing for the MLS is Back tournament are expected to return.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Safe to say there's been some nice ones ⚽️



The pick of the lot versus our next opponents pic.twitter.com/PmJ5ulR7Le — Vancouver Whitecaps FC (@WhitecapsFC) August 16, 2020

Toronto FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps Predicted Lineups

Toronto FC predicted XI: Quentin Westberg, Auro, Chris Mavinga, Omar Gonzalez, Richie Laryea, Marco Delgado, Michael Bradley, Tsubasa Endoh, Alejandro Pozeulo, Pablo Piatti, Ayo Akinola

Vancouver Whitecaps predicted XI: Crepeau, Adnan, Veselinovic, Cornelius, Nerwinski, In-Beom, Teibert, Owusu, Dajome, Reyna and Milinkovic

Toronto FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps Prediction

Toronto FC have been the better side of late and they are expected to win this one over an injury stricken Vancouver Whitecaps.

This game is not just a continuation of the MLS season. The team that gets the highest number of points in the first phase among the 3 Canadian teams will face the team that wins the CPL's The Island Games in the Canadian Championship final.

Predicted scoreline: Toronto FC 2-1 Vancouver Whitecaps