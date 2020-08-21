Toronto FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

It's only been three days since their last meeting but Toronto FC will look to keep their undefeated streak in the regular season going as they take on Vancouver Whitecaps in the MLS tonight. Vancouver Whitecaps were outplayed on Tuesday, with Toronto FC winning the game 3-0.

Vancouver Whitecaps put on a rather abysmal show and had just a meagre 24.8% of possession against the Reds on Tuesday and will be hoping that tonight's game goes nothing like that.

The Whitecaps' coach Marc Dos Santos said,

"That's the major problem. The major problem is every time we had the ball, we gave it away so easily so we weren't able to connect. We didn't look dynamic and we didn't show the energy that we usually do or (displayed) throughout the week."

Toronto FC will be hoping for more of the same and Pablo Piatti will be smacking his lips after scoring twice in the previous matchup. On paper, Vancouver are no match for Toronto. However, with the format now forcing teams to dust off and get back on the grass within very short periods of time, you could never say what might unfold.

"He was the person who most welcomed me when I got here and he was very close to me in a tough moment, offering me support all the time, saying, ‘I believe in you. You’re going to score,’” That's why I celebrated with him.”#TFCLive — Toronto FC (@TorontoFC) August 20, 2020

Toronto FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps Head-to-Head

Toronto and Vancouver have gone up against each other 23 times till date. Toronto FC have dominated the fixture, winning 11 of them while the Whitecaps have won only 5. 7 games have ended in a draw.

The last time these two teams squared up against each other was just 3 days back and Toronto FC absolutely dominated the game and won it 3-0.

Toronto FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps Team News

Ifunanyachi Achara has been ruled out for the rest of the season after tearing his ACL (Anterior Cruciate Ligament). TFC skipper Michael Bradley hasn't looked at his sharpest and could be rested today. After missing Tuesday's game due to a hamstring ailment, Ayo Akinola continues to be a doubt.

Injuries: Ifunanyachi Achara

Doubtful: Ayo Akinola

Suspensions: None

Janio Bikel is out due to adductor problems for the Whitecaps. Their goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau continues to be unavailable due to a broken thumb.

Injuries: Janio Bikel, Maxime Crepeau

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Toronto FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps Predicted Lineups

Toronto FC predicted XI: Quentin Westberg, Auro, Chris Mavinga, Omar Gonzalez, Richie Laryea, Marco Delgado, Michael Bradley, Tsubasa Endoh, Alejandro Pozeulo, Pablo Piatti, Ayo Akinola

Vancouver Whitecaps predicted XI: Hasal, Adnan, Veselinovic, Cornelius, Nerwinski, In-Beom, Teibert, Owusu, Dajome, Reyna and Milinkovic

Toronto FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps Prediction

We are expecting more of the same from Toronto FC. Vancouver Whitecaps were simply outplayed on Tuesday and it's hard to imagine them turning this around in the span of 3 days.

Prediction: Toronto FC 3-1 Vancouver Whitecaps