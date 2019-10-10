Toronto's Perruzza Named League One Player of the Week

Jordan Perruzza

Toronto FC II forward Jordan Perruzza has been named the USL League One Player of the Week for Week 28 of the league’s inaugural 2019 season.

Perruzza recorded three goals across two games as TFC II took victory against the Richmond Kickers and earned a draw against Chattanooga Red Wolves SC in a two-game road trip. The goals saw Perruzza finish with 15 goals in his first full professional campaign, one back of League One Golden Boot-winner Ronaldo Damus of North Texas SC.

USL Team of the Week

USL League One Team of the Week

GK – Alex Mangels, Chattanooga Red Wolves SC: Mangels recorded six saves as the Red Wolves concluded the season with a 1-1 draw against Toronto FC II on Saturday night.

D – Christian Diaz, Forward Madison FC: Diaz won 8 of 11 duels, won 4 of 6 tackles and made two interceptions as the Flamingos earned a shutout victory on the road against Lansing.

D – Conner Antley, South Georgia Tormenta FC: Antley had one goal, won 7 of 9 duels, completed 25 of 32 passes and made five interceptions in Tormenta FC’s 3-1 victory against Greenville Triumph SC.

D – Conor Shanosky, Richmond Kickers: Shanosky scored the opening goal and completed 57 of 62 passes while winning 3 of 3 duels defensively in Richmond’s 2-0 victory against Orlando City B.

M – Jad Arslan, South Georgia Tormenta FC: Arslan netted a pair of goals and completed 15 of 16 passes to lead South Georgia’s comeback victory against Greenville Triumph SC on Saturday night.

Advertisement

M – J.C. Banks, Forward Madison FC: Banks scored the only goal of the game, won 4 of 4 duels, made 10 recoveries and completed 15 of 20 passes as Madison clinched a playoff place with victory in Lansing.

M – Mutaya Mwape, Richmond Kickers: Mwape had a pair of assists and six chances created as he completed 30 of 32 passes and made four recoveries in Richmond’s victory against Orlando City B.

M – Don Smart, Forward Madison FC: Smart recorded one assist and four chances created while winning 7 of 9 duels, winning 3 of 3 tackles and making two interceptions in a solid two-way performance against Lansing.

F – Jordan Perruzza, Toronto FC II: Perruzza scored three goals across two games while completing 5 of 7 dribbles and 30 of 41 passes as Toronto took four points from two road contests in Richmond and Chattanooga.

F – Oscar Romero, North Texas SC: Romero scored a pair of goals and completed 17 of 20 passes to help North Texas claim victory in its regular-season finale against FC Tucson on Friday night.

F – Charlie Dennis, South Georgia Tormenta FC: Dennis had one assist, two shots and three chances created while completing 27 of 33 passes and winning 7 of 10 duels in Tormenta FC’s win against Greenville.