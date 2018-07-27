Toyota Yaris La Liga World: Girona FC vs Melbourne City FC - Player Ratings

Girona FC came into this match as favourites owing to their pedigree from the La Liga

The Toyota Yaris La Liga World pre-season tournament resumed action today as the two visiting sides from Spain and Australia faced off at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.

This is the first occasion that an international pre-season tournament has been held in India with notable sides from abroad featuring alongside Indian side Kerala Blasters FC.

Melbourne City FC started the tournament on a strong note as they thumped the Kerala Blasters FC with a 6-0 scoreline as former Indian Arrows keeper Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem had a forgettable debut for his new side.

However, Girona FC came into this match as favourites owing to their pedigree from the La Liga, having beaten Real Madrid once in the La Liga Santander.

Girona FC began the game on a strong note with two goals inside the first twenty minutes as Cristian Portugues scored with two well-taken finishes after great passes from the midfield. The first half ended with Girona FC in a commanding 3-0 lead having dominated proceedings on the pitch.

Girona ended up winning the match with a 6-0 scoreline as Juanpe, Many and Porro added goals in the second half as the La Liga side continued their attacking momentum from the first half and did not allow Melbourne City FC any chances on their goal.

After tonight's huge win, Girona FC will face off against Kerala Blasters FC tomorrow evening at the same venue.

Girona FC

Girona FC was dominant on the pitch against the Melbourne City FC side

Bono (6/10) - The Girona keeper had a quiet first half as the bulk of attacking was done by the Spanish side and the Melbourne players did not pose any attacking threats.

Aday (6.5/10) - The right-back for the Spanish side was heavily active in attack and made a lot of moves on the flank. His cross from the edge of the box led to the third goal scored by Lozano from close range.

Bernardo Zuniga (6/10) - The central defender was a rock in the heart of the defence for Girona as they hardly let Melbourne City FC have any legitimate chances on the goal.

Juan Pedro Ramirez (7.5/10) - The centre-back was strong in his tackles and managed to keep the Melbourne attackers and resisted any attacks from the opponents with ease. 'Juanpe', as he is popularly known scored a header from the corner quickly into the start of the second half.

Timor (5/10) - The midfielder had a decent half in the match and moved the ball around well but was replaced at the end of the first half of the match.

Marc Muniesa (6.5/10) - The former Stoke City FC and FC Barcelona man was at his efficient best for the Spaniards on the pitch. He played just ahead of the defenders and made crucial tackles for Girona FC.

Pere Pons (7/10) - The No.8 for Girona FC created the first goal with a great through ball putting Portugues through on goal. He was the creative force in the middle of the pitch for the Spaniards.

Aleix Garcia (7/10) - The midfielder created a lot of chances from the midfield and had a couple of shots at the goal as well. He provided the assist for the fourth goal with a good corner that was headed in by Juanpe.

Borja Garcia (6.5/10) - The central midfielder did well to keep the ball in motion across the midfield for the La Liga side and was the Kickstarter of many attacks for the Spaniards.

Cristian Portugues (9/10) - The Girona leading striker scored just after the tenth minute with a clinical finish after getting on the end of a smart through ball from the midfield. He added another with a superb run and cheeky side-foot finish just before the 20th minute.

Anthony Ruben Lozano (7/10) - Lozano finished off an easy chance after a good cross across the face of the goal that left the striker with a simple tap-in finish.

Substitutes:

Alcaraz (6.5/10): The first change of the match made by Girona as Alcaraz replaced Lozano in the attack at the start of the second period.

Pedro Alcala (6/10): The central defender replaced Bernardo Zuniga at the start of the second half as Girona made a couple of changes.

Yhoan Many (8/10): The attacker came on after the hour mark and got his name on the scoresheet after a scrappy goal owing to a defensive mistake by the Melbourne defence.

He was the most impactful player in the second half creating chances with his great bursts of speed troubling the Melbourne City FC defence and created a goal in the added time of the match.

Porro (6/10): The substitute got his goal near the end of the match as he got his head to the cross put in by the impressive Many and his header bounced into the net over the Melbourne keeper.

