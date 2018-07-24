Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Toyota Yaris La Liga World: Kerala Blasters vs Melbourne City FC - Predicted Lineups

Soumo Ghosh
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Preview
2.82K   //    24 Jul 2018, 18:27 IST

Kerala Blasters
Kerala Blasters

India is all set to witness its first ever pre-season friendly tournament, and a couple of big football clubs are about to set foot on an Indian pitch.

Indian Super League side Kerala Blasters, who have finished runners-up twice in the league's four-season history, will have the opportunity to play against these top foreign sides, as the Toyota Yaris La Liga World tour gets underway in Kochi.

First, the Blasters are set to face off against Australian A-League side Melbourne City FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, tonight. Here, let's take a look at how the two teams could line up.

Kerala Blasters

The Blasters have retained their former goalkeeper David James as their manager this season, and the Englishman will be looking to make some amends in his first full season in charge of the Kochi-based club after taking over mid-way last season at the club.

Armed with a few new signings like India's teenage sensation Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem, centreback Anas Edathodika, wingers Halicharan Narzary and Len Doungel, and foreign forwards Slavisa Stojanovic and Matej Poplatnik.

Dheeraj's first match for a senior team will be a moment that many Indian football fans will be anticipating after the young goalkeeper impressed in the FIFA U17 World Cup last season, followed by a stint at Scotland's Motherwell FC.

CK Vineeth is on the recovery route from an injury, but the popular forward is expected to start for the Blasters.


Kerala Blasters predicted XI
Kerala Blasters predicted XI

Kerala Blasters Predicted XI (4-4-1-1): Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem; Lalthakima, Sandesh Jhingan, Anas Edathodika, Lalruatthara; Courage Pekuson, Keziron Kizito, Deependra Singh Negi, Seiminlen Doungel; CK Vineeth; Slavisa Stojanovic.

Melbourne City FC

Meanwhile, Melbourne have all their players available, as they head into their first match on Indian soil. Captain Scott Jamieson will be a crucial influence from the left-back position, while 27-year-old Osama Malik will be crucial in stopping the Kerala forwards.

However, it is the midfield, where Melbourne will look to inflict the damage, with the presence of the experienced Luke Brattan. Promising midfielder Riley McGree, who is on-loan from Belgian club Brugge, is expected to partner him in the middle of the park.


Melbourne City FC predicted XI
Melbourne City FC predicted XI

Melbourne City FC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Dean Bouzanis; Scott Jamieson, Bart Shenkeveld, Osama Malik, Nathaniel Atkinson; Luke Brattan, Riley McGree; Lachlan Wales, Dario Vidosic, Michael O'Halloran; Moudi Najjar.

Prediction

Kerala Blasters 1-1 Melbourne City FC

We can expect a closely fought match between two teams that are clearly in pre-season mode. Hence a draw could very well be within Kerala Blasters' grasp in this match.

Topics you might be interested in:
Toyota Yaris La Liga World Kerala Blasters FC Melbourne City FC Sandesh Jhingan Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem Indian Football
Soumo Ghosh
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Toyota Yaris LaLiga World: Kerala Blasters vs Melbourne...
RELATED STORY
Toyota Yaris La Liga World: Impressed by Kerala Blasters...
RELATED STORY
Toyota Yaris LaLiga World: A-League side Melbourne City...
RELATED STORY
Kerala Blasters Squad, Team News, Possible XI
RELATED STORY
Toyota Yaris LaLiga World: 'We'll be on the lookout for...
RELATED STORY
Toyota Yaris La Liga World: Dheeraj Singh to start...
RELATED STORY
Toyota Yaris LaLiga World: Dheeraj Singh, Anas...
RELATED STORY
Toyota Yaris LaLiga World: Fixtures announced, Kerala...
RELATED STORY
Toyota Yaris LaLiga World: Five stars who are set to make...
RELATED STORY
How Toyota Yaris LaLiga World can open up new doors for...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us