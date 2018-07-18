Toyota Yaris LaLiga World: A-League side Melbourne City FC announce squad for India tour

Melbourne City players during a match last season

What's the story?

﻿On Wednesday, Melbourne City FC announced a 24-man squad for the upcoming Toyota Yaris LaLiga World pre-season tournament involving Indian Super League side Kerala Blasters FC and La Liga side Girona FC to be held in Kochi, India that will kick off on 24th July, 2018.

The A-League side has been weakened by several outgoing transfers and will be without their top-scorer from last season, Ross McCormack, who, of course, went back to his parent club Aston Villa after his loan term ended.

Nevertheless, the squad features most of the first team regulars from last season and a few academy players as well.

In case you didn't know...

A week from now and India will get a taste of high-quality football once again as the country gears up to host it's first ever international pre-season tournament, named the Toyota Yaris LaLiga World, featuring foreign clubs.

Melbourne City and Girona (first La Liga club to come to India), the two clubs coming to India, are part of the same City Group that owns Premier League champions Manchester City.

The heart of the matter

Melbourne City, who finished third in the A-League last season under former Manchester United reserves manager Warren Joyce, have no major injury concerns ahead of the season. But they will be without young Aussie star Daniel Arzani, who has been dubbed as the next Harry Kewell and has attracted interest from a host of European clubs.

Arzani has been given an extended break after his commitments with the Socceroos at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. However, football fans in India can still look forward to seeing the likes of exciting youngster Nathaniel Atkinson, Luke Brattan and others on the field.

Here is the full squad:

🛫🛫 We're on our way to India to take on @KeralaBlasters and @GironaFC! See our full touring squad. 🇮🇳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/2LfaaiMI58 — Melbourne City FC (@MelbourneCity) July 18, 2018

The City Blues will begin their pre-season campaign against Kerala Blasters on July 24 before they face and Girona FC on July 27. They will then head back to Australia to take on Brisbane Roar in an FFA Cup encounter on August 7 at the Dolphin Oval stadium.

What's next?

Melbourne City will look to regain their match fitness ahead of another gruelling season in the A-League. Last year, they had achieved their best ever finish in the league and they will look to surpass that this year.

This first-of-its-kind tournament could open up doors for bigger foreign clubs to visit India in the future.

