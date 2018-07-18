Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Toyota Yaris LaLiga World: A star-studded Girona FC squad to visit Kochi 

Press Release
NEWS
News
708   //    18 Jul 2018, 16:54 IST

Real Madrid v Girona - La Liga
Girona FC players in a match against Real Madrid

LaLiga’s surprise package of the 2017/18 season, Girona FC will visit India for the first time for the Toyota Yaris LaLiga World tournament stating from the 24th to 28th July 2018. The matches against A League’s Melbourne City FC and ISL’s Kerala Blasters will take place at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kerala, with a 19:00 IST kick off on 27th and 28th July 2018 respectively. This will be only the second team from a top European league to play in India, and the first ever from Spain’s top division league, LaLiga.

With increased interest amongst Indian audiences for various football tournaments, leagues and players, football is on the rise in India. LaLiga has been constantly ranked as one of the best football leagues in the world and the move to bring a Top 10 club to India is to cater to the passionate football fans in this country.

Girona FC made their debut in LaLiga for the first time, in the 2017-18 season, following their promotion from the Segunda Division. The team had some extraordinary performances against top ranked teams like Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Villarreal and more. One of LaLiga’s biggest success stories over the last couple of seasons, are all set to put on their best show against Melbourne City FC and Kerala Blasters on 27th and 28th July 2018 in Kochi. 

Girona FC Team Squad:

Goalkeepers: Gorka Iraizoz Moreno, Yassine Bounou, Marc Vito Brezmes

Defenders: Bernardo Jose Espinosa Zuniga, Jonas Ramalho Chimeno, Pedro Alcala Guirado, Francisco Aday Benitez Caraballo, Juan Pedro Ramirez Lopez, Marc Muniesa, Carles Planas Antolinez, Sebastia Coris Cardenosa

Midfielders: Alex Granell Nogue, Pere Pons Riera, David Timor Copovi, Borja García, Rubén Alcaraz, Aleix García

Strikers: Anthony Lozano, Cristian Portugués Manzanera, Yhoan Andzouana, Kévin Soni, Pedro Porro 

Jose Cachaza, Country Manager India, LaLiga said, “We massively look forward to Girona FC’s visiting and playing in India for the first time. Knowing the love for the most beautiful game in this country, we are sure the fans are as excited as we are to watch the matches. Seeing a top ten LaLiga football club in person will surely spark a change in the footballing environment of this country and we are glad to have played our part to make it happen for the fans in India.”

Delfí Geli, President of Girona FC said: “It is an honour for our club to participate in this tournament in India. For Girona FC it will be a special experience as it will be the first time our team has played away from Europe since its foundation 88 years ago.

"We are looking forward to starting the tournament and showing the football that we have displayed in LaLiga to the Indian football fans and the world.”

Press Release
NEWS
