Toyota Yaris LaLiga World: Girona FC vs Melbourne City FC

Melbourne City humbled Kerala Blasters in the first match

After thrashing hosts Kerala Blasters FC 6-0 in the opening game, A-League outfit Melbourne City FC will take on LaLiga club Girona FC in the second match of the Toyota Yaris LaLiga World at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kochi on July 27.

The Warren Joyce-coached side will be high on confidence but, in Girona FC, they have a much sterner test as they look to wrap up their pre-season preparation. Against Kerala, the City Blues exhibited an attacking brand of football right from the outset, finding the back of the net almost at free will.

However, ahead of the match against Girona, Joyce played down the huge margin saying, "I wouldn’t say we played with any real aggression against Kerala Blasters but we certainly asked the players to put in a shift and help build their match fitness."

While Melbourne City have already got a taste of playing in front of the vociferous Kerala fans, Girona, the first LaLiga club to come to India, have just landed in the country. The club, who made their debut in top-flight football in Spain last season, are looking forward to the challenge, as captain Aleix Garcia Serrano revealed.

"Both Melbourne City and Kerala Blasters FC are good teams, Melbourne had a great first game and will be high on confidence. It will be an interesting match and we have to be at our best to beat them,” the dynamic midfielder said.

In the 2017-18 LaLiga season, the City Group owned-club punched way above their weight as they finished a respectable 10th, just seven points off European qualification. The highlights of their campaign were two draws against Atletico Madrid and a surprise win against European champions Real Madrid.

Although they are without last season's top-scorer, Christhian Stuani, the Blanquivermell will look to put their best foot forward in their first pre-season match.

Here is all you need to know about the match:

Date: July 27, 2018

Tournament: Toyota Yaris LaLiga World

Match: Girona FC vs Melbourne City FC

Time: 7 PM Indian Standard Time (IST)

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi

Broadcast: Star Sports 2 & Star Sports HD 2

Live Stream: Hotstar

