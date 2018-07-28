Toyota Yaris LaLiga World: Kerala Blasters FC vs Girona FC - Predicted Lineups

Kerala take on Girona!

In what will be the final match of the Toyota Yaris LaLiga World, Indian Super League outfit Kerala Blasters will meet Spanish side Girona FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi in Saturday.

Here we take a look at how the two teams, Kerala Blasters and Girona, could line up today:

Kerala Blasters FC

The Blasters will definitely be making some changes to their team, especially in their defensive setup. Sandesh Jhingan should move into the middle to give company to fellow national team compatriot and new signing Anas Edathodika. Youngsters Lalruatthara and Lalthakima should start as the side backs.

In midfield, we expect Keziron Kizito to keep his place in the starting XI while the young Deependra Negi could accompany him in the centre. However, the Blasters will need their wingers to create more than what they did against Melbourne City. Seiminlen Doungel did impress the other night and he'll be one to watch but Halicharan Narazary may lose out his place to Courage Pekuson.

In the forward line, Kerala definitely need more spark to create and finish off chances, something which was non-existent against the City Blues. David James' side is yet to replace Dimitar Berbatov, but they will hope that new strikers Matej Popaltnik and Slavisa Stojanovic find their footing sooner rather than later. With fan favourite CK Vineeth out due to jaw injury, both should retain their places.

Kerala Blasters Predicted XI

Kerala Blasters Predicted XI (4-4-1-1): Dheeraj Singh; Lalthakima, Sandesh Jhingan, Anas Edathodika, Lalruatthara; Courage Pekuson, Keziron Kizito, Deependra Negi, Seminlen Doungel; Matej Popaltnik, Slavisa Stojanovic

Girona FC

Girona are expected to make quite a few changes to their starting XI as they will be playing against the hosts just a day after fighting it out against Melbourne City. Coach Eusebio Sacristan will look to give all his players a run on the field before the team heads back to Spain for the upcoming LaLiga season.

Indeed, Girona are without some of their bigger stars, Christhian Stuani to name one. However, his absence was hardly felt when the Spanish side decimated Melbourne City 6-0 on Friday. On Saturday, we might see first-choice keeper Bono making way for the experienced Gorka Iraizoz.

Given that this will be their final pre-season match, Sacristan prefers a 4-3-3 formation -- unlike the previous manager who used a three-man defence through last season -- and he would like to try it out against Kerala Blasters. Aday and Bernardo should keep their places while Ramalho and Carles Planas could get some minutes on the pitch.

In midfield, captain Aleix Garcia, who impressed against Melbourne City, is expected to start while Rubén Alcaraz and Alex Granell might be slotted in to accompany him. Portu, who scored a brace against Melbourne, should lead the attack. Youngsters Pedro Porro and Yhoan Andzouana, who was sublime the other night, could start against Kerala.

Girona FC Predicted XI

Girona FC Predicted XI: Gorka Iraizoz; Aday, Bernardo, Ramalho, Carles Planas; Rubén Alcaraz, Aleix Garcia, Alex Granell; Pedro Porro, Portu, Yhoan Andzouana.

Prediction

Kerala Blasters FC 0-4 Girona FC

The match is expected to be a free-flowing one because both sides will be looking to play attacking football and score as many goals as possible. However, it is no secret that Girona are much, much stronger and they should register a big win in Kochi.