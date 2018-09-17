Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Twitter explodes as Zlatan scores outrageous 500th goal to join Messi, Ronaldo in elite bunch

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
859   //    17 Sep 2018, 12:30 IST

Los Angeles Galaxy v Chicago Fire
Los Angeles Galaxy v Chicago Fire

LA Galaxy man Zlatan Ibrahimovic has achieved yet another milestone during his side's game against Toronto on Saturday.

The 36-year-old scored his 500th career goal during the game and became only the third active player to score 500 career goals, second only to Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

The former Manchester United man produced the most Zlatanesque goal from a free kick, one that has been pegged as a karate-style volley. The goal marks the karate enthusiast's 17th goal in 22 appearances for the American side.

The evening, however, was soured when LA Galaxy lost 5-3 away to Toronto.

Ibrahimovic’s goal received a standing ovation from his supporters as well as the opposition fans, to which the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain striker responded to in typical fashion. He said, "It's not the first time I've gotten a standing ovation from the away team."

"Obviously, it's not good to lose ... but I'm happy for Toronto because they'll be remembered as my 500th victim," Ibrahimović told The Sports Network.

Zlatan's former United teammate Paul Pogba has since sent him a hilarious congratulatory message on Instagram.

The duo spent 18 months together at Old Trafford and won the Europa League and the EFL Cup side by side.

Donning an LA Galaxy shirt, the France international attempted to imitate Zlatan's acrobatic abilities before saying, "I tell you to play football and you watch too much Jackie Chan, Jet Li and Bruce Lee."

"Zlatan, I don't know if I have to say the lion, the cat, the dog, I don't know," following which he spun around himself and reenacted the goal.

"No Zlatan, respect, respect," he continued.

LA Galaxy and Manchester United legend David Beckham also congratulated Ibrahimovich on his milestone. Beckham took to social media to say, "500 goals! That makes you really, really old."

Ibrahimovic then responded with "My friend! Thank you very much. I agree with you, I'm old. Will work on my shy side, I definitely need to improve on that."

Twitter has since exploded with hilarious responses:


Topics you might be interested in:
MLS LA Galaxy Paul Pogba Zlatan Ibrahimovic Twitter Reactions
Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
