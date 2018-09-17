Twitter explodes as Zlatan scores outrageous 500th goal to join Messi, Ronaldo in elite bunch

Los Angeles Galaxy v Chicago Fire

LA Galaxy man Zlatan Ibrahimovic has achieved yet another milestone during his side's game against Toronto on Saturday.

The 36-year-old scored his 500th career goal during the game and became only the third active player to score 500 career goals, second only to Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

The former Manchester United man produced the most Zlatanesque goal from a free kick, one that has been pegged as a karate-style volley. The goal marks the karate enthusiast's 17th goal in 22 appearances for the American side.

The evening, however, was soured when LA Galaxy lost 5-3 away to Toronto.

Ibrahimovic’s goal received a standing ovation from his supporters as well as the opposition fans, to which the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain striker responded to in typical fashion. He said, "It's not the first time I've gotten a standing ovation from the away team."

"Obviously, it's not good to lose ... but I'm happy for Toronto because they'll be remembered as my 500th victim," Ibrahimović told The Sports Network.

Zlatan's former United teammate Paul Pogba has since sent him a hilarious congratulatory message on Instagram.

The duo spent 18 months together at Old Trafford and won the Europa League and the EFL Cup side by side.

Donning an LA Galaxy shirt, the France international attempted to imitate Zlatan's acrobatic abilities before saying, "I tell you to play football and you watch too much Jackie Chan, Jet Li and Bruce Lee."

"Zlatan, I don't know if I have to say the lion, the cat, the dog, I don't know," following which he spun around himself and reenacted the goal.

"No Zlatan, respect, respect," he continued.

My friend! Thank you very much.

I agree with you, i'm old.

Will work on my shy side, I definitely need to improve on that. https://t.co/m8KHqQJBAW — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) September 17, 2018

LA Galaxy and Manchester United legend David Beckham also congratulated Ibrahimovich on his milestone. Beckham took to social media to say, "500 goals! That makes you really, really old."

Ibrahimovic then responded with "My friend! Thank you very much. I agree with you, I'm old. Will work on my shy side, I definitely need to improve on that."

Twitter has since exploded with hilarious responses:

if you lookup top 100 goals, Zlatan is in like 50 of them — ᴶᵒᵉ (@ThePogbaShow) September 16, 2018

Pogba: " Zlatan, i don't know if i have to say the lion, the cat, the dog, zlatan, respect"😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/WqLGaoxyHt — angie (@modelschanges) September 16, 2018

Zlatan doesn't play for la Galaxy

La Galaxy plays for zlatan — KILANY !!: (@M_A_KILANY) September 17, 2018

A reminder of how much value Zlatan has brought the @LAGalaxy. They better build a better defense for him next year. #Pogba pic.twitter.com/GnAigznEYb — Soccer Thoughts (@_SoccerThoughts) September 16, 2018

Still mesmerised by this from Zlatan. I’m feeling a tweak in my groin just watching it... https://t.co/GVRLbVdcYs — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) September 17, 2018

You are what a striker should be. Confident, cocky and damn good. — Juggernaut30 (@Minesweeper94) September 17, 2018

Even Pogba gas hail king zlatan https://t.co/DTj4sSTetQ — Zackson (@Sammy388) September 17, 2018

Pogba to Galaxy confirmed — Phil Martin (@sportsthematter) September 16, 2018

Zlatan doesnt score lucky goals, goals are lucky to have been scored by Zlatan. Dare to Zlatan😎 — Setra* (@SetraMukisa) September 16, 2018

Zlatan should copyright his goals — infinityDoggo (@aohashiro) September 16, 2018