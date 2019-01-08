Twitter reacts as Sunil Chhetri overtakes Lionel Messi in the active international goalscorers' list only behind Cristiano Ronaldo.

Rishi Kataria FOLLOW ANALYST News 262 // 08 Jan 2019, 11:00 IST

Sunil Chhetri in action

India's Sunil Chhetri has registered his name in record books after scoring a brace in India's 2019 AFC Asia Cup opener against Thailand. The legendary forward has overtaken Lionel Messi to become the second highest goalscorer among the active players with 67 goals.

Portugal and Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo is only ahead of the Indian forward who has scored for staggering 85 times for his nation. It is a matter of pride for football fans in India who have been supporting the forward in every moment. Sunil Chhetri was leveled with Lionel Messi at 65 goals before the encounter against Thailand.

Ashique Kuruniyan angled his shot from a tight spot to be saved by Thailand goalkeeper Chatchai Budprom. The rebound from the keeper hit the hands of Thai defender Theerathon Bunmathon. The referee was in a good position and didn't take any time to point at the 12-yard spot. The 34-year-old forward didn't make any mistake and hit a powerful ground shot at the left corner and made the keeper dive in the opposite direction. Thailand scored the equaliser through Teerasil Dangda just five minutes after Sunil Chhetri's goal.

India took the lead for the second time in the game with just one minute after the start of the second half through India's very own Sunil Chhetri. Udanta Singh soared down the right flank and crossed the ball towards Ashique Kuruniyan who left it for Sunil Chhetri. The forward hit accurate shot in the top-left corner of the net to give India the much-needed lead.

India won the match comfortably after the third and fourth goal scored by Anirudh Thapa and Jeje Lalpekhlua. It was a deserved win after an impressive second-half performance by the Blue Tigers. With this win, India are at the pinnacle of Group A in Asia's elite tournament.

"Records don't matter, it doesn't matter who scores the goals. Whoever scores, the jubilation was same. I'm glad we got all three points", said Chhetri after the historic win.

India will face UAE in their second game of the tournament. Football fans in India will hope that BlueTigers win their next match and India's talisman scores more goals in the future.

Twitter was delighted with Sunil Chhetri becoming the second highest goal scorer and here are some of the tweets:

T 3050 - India beats Thailand in AFC Football tournament .. 4-1 .. apparently Indian teams first win in such a tournament since 1964 !! Congratulations Indian team & Sunil Chhetri .. its about time , and its time for INDIA !!🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🙏🙏🙏👏👏👏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 6, 2019

India 🇮🇳4-1🇹🇭Thailand



👉India's 1st ever win in the #AsianCup over 55 years

👉India's highest margin of victory in an Asian Cup match

👉Sunil Chhetri overtakes Lionel Messi, becomes 2nd top scorer in the list of international goals among active players#AsianCup2019 #THAIND 👏 pic.twitter.com/e7WXfcdoK0 — Sir Jadeja (@SirJadeja) January 6, 2019

You can shit on him all you want, you can call him whatever you want to. When it comes to his country, he never ever lets it down. Never comes close to it. What a legend! Never stop, @chetrisunil11, never stop! It's a privilege watching you play every single time. — Aaditya Narayan (@Aaditya_LFC) January 6, 2019

Hats off to @chetrisunil11 for making a new record. He has made the country proud by surpassing great @Lionel_Messi . A convincing victory over Thailand is a new year gift. #SunilChhetri #soccer — MP Sinha (@IamMadhurendra) January 7, 2019

@chetrisunil11 Brilliant stuff!! Did not realize you are second in the list of international goal scorers!!! Absolutely top class! Thank you for your dedication. #FootballIndia #sunilchhetri — PeterRanjanAndrews (@saskGuru) January 6, 2019

If you have messi, CR7, we have Sunil Chhetri and we are no less proud ❤

67 international goals & counting. With his brace today against Thailand, he led India to its first #AFCAsianCup win in 55 years. Captain-Leader-Legend #THAIND #BackTheBlue #AsianDream pic.twitter.com/gCh0d5pMKY — Sayan (@Tweets_by_Sayan) January 6, 2019

After 54:yrs India won a match in Asia Cup Football with Sunil Chhetri overtaking Lionel Messi (65) in International Goals scored. But it gets close to minimal coverage, no one feels proud about it. Let's give other sports thier due. — Rishi Rana (@RishiKLR) January 7, 2019

Dear indians you may be cricket fans but your own country player @chetrisunil11 has been ranked 2nd in the world for highest number of goals surpassing @Lionel_Messi this is a huge achievement for the country @india#SunilChhetri #football pic.twitter.com/2CPREVXOsO — Basavantareddy Telkur (@BTelkur) January 7, 2019

