Twitter reacts as Wayne Rooney scores a stunning free kick in Major League Soccer

Wayne Rooney has been on fire for DC United, as he again scored a stunning 30 yard free-kick against Toronto FC, taking DC United to 6th place with 47 points. His goal in the 18th minute broke the deadlock, and turned out to be a winning goal as DC United were able to hold on to the solitary goal till the end of the game.

The former Manchester United player made a move to the Major League Soccer (MLS) with DC United after over a decade playing in the Premier League, and has scored a total of 10 goals in his 18 appearances for DC United.

Rooney moved from Everton to DC United in June 2018 for a three-year contract deal. He then went on to make his debut in the Major League Soccer (MLS) on 14 July 2018 against Vancouver Whitecaps as a substitute.

Rooney is widely known as a deadly striker, and is still the highest scorer for the England national team and Manchester United. His time with Manchester United saw him win the Premier League, FA Cup, UEFA Champion League, FIFA Club World Cup, UEFA Europa League, and the League Cup.

Rooney made his debut for the England national team at an early age of 17. He then went on to appear in every major tournament for The Three Lions, earning 119 international caps, and scoring 53 goals in all competitions, which makes him the top scorer and second most capped player after Peter Shilton who represented England 125 times.

DC United are unbeaten in the last 8 games, winning 4 games and drawing the other 4. Next up they will have a home game against New York City FC.

Fans have reacted on Twitter as Wayne Rooney's free-kick got DC United another 3 points.

What a unbelievable free kick 🔥legend MLS ain't ready pic.twitter.com/TRcwQZBLZD — روني ➓ WR (@WxyneRooney) October 18, 2018

Get this man a plane back to England, he is still better than Morata and Lukaku pic.twitter.com/ea096b9yQa — Ugly Professor 🤒 (@triumphantOG) October 18, 2018

Holy Smokes. — Jillian Sakovits (@JillianSakovits) October 18, 2018

Great to see him doing well with DC United - A great player performing brilliantly! — Chris Postill (@Mr_C_E_Postill) October 18, 2018

Looks like it's been a great move for Wayne. Keep it going — Anthony Mc Donald (@billdor1967) October 18, 2018

Similar to where he scored from in the 4-1 defeat to City in the 13/14 season. The man is an absolute Legend! 💯🙌👏 — Kester (@KingKessy10) October 18, 2018

@CrazyChris_10 if only I could do that with him in Fifa — AM... (@adanm92) October 18, 2018

"Bend it like ..." Rooney ?! — Baba Robi (@BabaRobi) October 18, 2018

Really happy for Wayne Rooney. Absolutely tearing up MLS and genuinely seems to be enjoying his football again. Deserves the praise he gets in America and to go out on a high. Good for him 👏 — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) October 18, 2018

Iconic commentary: "Wayne Rooney. He is something. And we are seeing it." — Jamie Keen (@Keenooooo) October 18, 2018