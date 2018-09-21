Twitter reacts as Zlatan Ibrahimović claims to be the best player in Sweden's history on Henrik Larsson's birthday

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST Humor 696 // 21 Sep 2018, 12:28 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Germany v Mexico: Group F - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

LA Galaxy man Zlatan Ibrahimović recently achieved a great milestone in his football career, having scored his 500th career goal during his side's game against Toronto FC.

The 36-year-old became only the third active player to score 500 career goals, second only to Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

The former Manchester United man produced the most Zlatanesque goal from a free kick, one that has been pegged as a karate-style volley. The goal marks the karate enthusiast's 17th goal in 22 appearances for the American side.

The evening, however, was soured when LA Galaxy lost 5-3 away to Toronto.

Ibrahimovic’s goal received a standing ovation from his supporters as well as the opposition fans, to which the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain striker responded to in typical fashion. He said, "It's not the first time I've gotten a standing ovation from the away team."

"Obviously, it's not good to lose ... but I'm happy for Toronto because they'll be remembered as my 500th victim," Ibrahimović told The Sports Network.

Not one to shy away from bold claims, the Swedish player has now made another one, this time on the birthday of Swedish legend Henrik Larsson.

During his career, Larsson won the Champions League with Barcelona and the Premier League with Manchester United.

While Larsson won the Swedish Player of the Year award once in his career, Ibrahimovich won it 11 times.

The former Manchester United star decided to remind everyone that he believes he's the best player Sweden has ever produced.

Ibrahimovic took to Twitter to post a picture of himself that includes a statement he made on who he thinks is the best Swedish player: "I'm the best player in Sweden's history. I'm arrogant? Doesn't matter... I'm the best!!"

The caption had a cheeky message that read, "I was taught never to lie and always tell the truth."

I was taught never to lie and always tell the truth pic.twitter.com/p8aCacYzuk — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) September 20, 2018

Twitter has since exploded with reactions to the claim:

And he's right lol — Sabaku No SamSam CR (@SabakuSam) August 24, 2018

The truth is painful and you do not like it, but it is true Zlatan is the best Swedish player in history with the testimony of all the legends, coaches and analysts ,,, you say the opposite !! you are nothing pic.twitter.com/z0aFAtcs89 — Z_king_of_football (@Z_case_of_love) September 20, 2018

Zlatan will be the best Swedish player ever when Henrik Larsson dies. — The Boy. (@Amaechi__) August 23, 2018

Larsson won a champions league, a European golden boot and a premier league, he was better at United and Barcelona than Zlatan was in the same time differences and is revered as a god at paradise, Zlatan will never be a God — Robert Macpherson (@Robert_mac88) August 24, 2018

larsson is the best swedish player, but zlatan is the most spectactular in the world... more than any. 😉 — Antisthenes (@PhiloSmurf) September 20, 2018

Sorry pal, that positions filled already pic.twitter.com/V085hBAyNe — Liam King (@LiamKing_95) September 20, 2018

😴😴😴 thought we wouldn't here from the boring swedish fart anymore now — Ste Baines 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@stb4490) August 24, 2018

Well the Swedish team done better without him at the World Cup compared to when he played for them?😂 — Cal_6 (@CallumNicholls) August 24, 2018

😂😂😂he kills me! — Dennis Singletary (@Jerseykid1993) August 24, 2018