Twitter reacts as Zlatan Ibrahimović claims to be the best player in Sweden's history on Henrik Larsson's birthday
LA Galaxy man Zlatan Ibrahimović recently achieved a great milestone in his football career, having scored his 500th career goal during his side's game against Toronto FC.
The 36-year-old became only the third active player to score 500 career goals, second only to Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.
The former Manchester United man produced the most Zlatanesque goal from a free kick, one that has been pegged as a karate-style volley. The goal marks the karate enthusiast's 17th goal in 22 appearances for the American side.
The evening, however, was soured when LA Galaxy lost 5-3 away to Toronto.
Ibrahimovic’s goal received a standing ovation from his supporters as well as the opposition fans, to which the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain striker responded to in typical fashion. He said, "It's not the first time I've gotten a standing ovation from the away team."
"Obviously, it's not good to lose ... but I'm happy for Toronto because they'll be remembered as my 500th victim," Ibrahimović told The Sports Network.
Not one to shy away from bold claims, the Swedish player has now made another one, this time on the birthday of Swedish legend Henrik Larsson.
During his career, Larsson won the Champions League with Barcelona and the Premier League with Manchester United.
While Larsson won the Swedish Player of the Year award once in his career, Ibrahimovich won it 11 times.
The former Manchester United star decided to remind everyone that he believes he's the best player Sweden has ever produced.
Ibrahimovic took to Twitter to post a picture of himself that includes a statement he made on who he thinks is the best Swedish player: "I'm the best player in Sweden's history. I'm arrogant? Doesn't matter... I'm the best!!"
The caption had a cheeky message that read, "I was taught never to lie and always tell the truth."
