Twitter reacts to FC Goa's 5-1 thrashing of Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League semi-final first leg

FC Goa put on a destructive performance against Mumbai City FC, away from home.

The first leg between Mumbai City FC and FC Goa in the semi-final of the Indian Super League is done and dusted. FC Goa have literally destroyed the hosts at the latter's home ground by scoring 5 goals, and taking the 5-1 advantage to their second leg, which will be played on 12th of March, 2019.

Mumbai City FC opened the scoring in the 20th minute when striker Rafael Bastos blasted home a right footed shot after a beautiful cross from fellow team-mate, Arnold Issoko. After this point on, FC Goa dominated the game in such a manner that it didn't seem that this was a semi-final going on, and FC Goa were playing away from home.

Jackichand Singh for FC Goa opened the scoring for the away team just 11 minutes later, after Mumbai's 20th-minute goal. FC Goa's influential centre back, Mourtada Sergine Fall then scored a brace in the 40th and 58th minute, while striker Ferran Corominas struck a header from very close range in the bottom left corner.

It was game over for the Mumbai based football club when Brandon Fernandes put a final nail in the coffin to make it 5-1 for FC Goa.

Twitter reacted crazily with Mumbai City FC's demolition at such a late stage in the semi-final in the Indian Super League. Let's take a look at some of the top tweets, post the game!

Some ISL fans took to trolling Mumbai City FC supporters, after their team's poor performance.

Story of the match:@MumbaiCityFC fan with banner: LET'S GO MUMBAI



Commentator: Yes, let's go home. No need to go for the away leg now#HeroISL #LetsFootball #MUMGOA — Talstay Bhattacharya (@Tleostoy) March 9, 2019

There is no doubt FC Goa have already reached the final of the Indian Super League,unless Mumbai City FC come up with a miracle in the second leg.

#FCGoa almost scored a six over #MumbaiCityFC



Super show by #Goa in the home of #Mumbai



I don't see Goa not playing the final of #HeroISL after scoring 5 away goals. #MUMGOA 5-1 — Shaji Prabhakaran (@Shaji4Football) March 9, 2019

Some neutral fans are asking questions regarding the necessity of playing the second leg, after a big scoreline in today's first leg!

Is there any need to play the 2nd leg ???!!!! 🤪😝@FCGoaOfficial are already into the FINAL of #HeroISL #ISL !!!!!#MUMGOA 1-5 ✴️✴️✴️✴️✴️ — Debjit Majumder (@Dmeister89) March 9, 2019

Mumbai City FC have conceded a massive amount of goals just against FC Goa, this season!

Massive 12 goals conceded by Mumbai against Goa this season in just 3 matches & scored just one. Goa has wrapped up place in the final even before stepping on to the pitch for 2nd leg. Lots of work to do for Mumbai FC next season. #MUMGOA #HeroISL #LetsFootball — Shivprasad Kabir (@shivprasadkabir) March 9, 2019

Some more reactions:

Imagine watching a football match in a Mumbai City FC dominated stand and then you’re the only one supporting FC Goa also they’re ending on the winning side.



What scenes at the Andheri Sports Complex ❤️🔥#MUMGOA pic.twitter.com/mREdlDWqEi — Prajakta Bhawsar (@18prajakta) March 9, 2019

Mumbai 🤦‍♂️ I Hope Man City won't cancel after watching this..🤪 #MUMGOA #ISL — Himanshu Shinde (@HimanJadduboy) March 9, 2019

Goa is not stopping anyway, it’s a good bye for you Mumbaaaaai 😂🔥



#MUMGOA — Prajakta Bhawsar (@18prajakta) March 9, 2019

Mumbai City FC and FC Goa will play the second leg of the semi-final in Goa on 12th March 2019. After a 5-1 deficit, it looks nothing but impossible for the Mumbai team to make a comeback and make it to the final of the Indian Super League.

