Twitter reacts to reports of Indian players' move to get Stephen Constantine sacked

This has come as a surprising piece of news for Indian football fans today.

by Sounak Mullick Tweets 27 Oct 2017, 14:25 IST

India recently qualified for the 2019 AFC Asian Cup under Stephen Constantine

With the entire nation soaked in the FIFA U17 World Cup fever, Indian senior football team coach Stephen Constantine may find himself in a bit of trouble as his boys are not happy with the way the Englishman is leading the team.

As per reports, following India’s successful 2019 AFC Asian Qualification rounds, a few of the veteran players have approached the authority to seek a removal of the current coach. In fact, five of the players met AIFF official Kushal Das and informed that they felt Constantine was “technically” not good enough to continue as the head coach.

India have progressed immensely in the FIFA rankings during the past one and a half year under the British coach. The ‘Blue Tigers’ entered the top 100 of the FIFA rankings for the first time in the post-2000 era and much of the credit was given to the coach. He also helped India qualify for the 2019 AFC Asian Cup after failing to make a cut in the 2015 edition.

As per Kushal Das, he is not willing to comment on this matter right now. “I do meet players, coaches, and officials regularly on various issues. I am in no position to discuss things,” the General Secretary of AIFF was quoted as saying when he was asked to throw some light on the matter.

India still have two AFC Asian Cup qualifying matches left against Myanmar and the Kyrgyz Republic respectively.

Twitter Reactions

Should either sack him ASAP or let him continue till the Asian Cup. Don't do in-between shite! — Aaditya Narayan (@Aaditya_LFC) October 27, 2017

He should stay here till 2019 and leave like a hero who brought us in top 100 and helped us in qualifying for Asian cup. — Deepesh Salhotra (@deepeshsalhotra) October 27, 2017

typical indian problem !!What to say ..he is a hard task master these senior players feel insecure ..competing with the youngsters . — ASAD ALI. (@ASADALI32) October 27, 2017

But that's half the job done

Still need the clubs to develop them further which I-League clubs did before ISL and now they have been thrown — Sushrut Sharma (@kloppLFC20) October 27, 2017

Not pleased one bit. Can't point fingers w/o knowing both sides of the story but this news at this time can't be good for Indian football. — Maya Mahadevan (@mayamahadevan) October 27, 2017

sack him right now. — Sandeep Chhetri (@baboo651) October 27, 2017

Nothing's going to happen, @praful_patel just said national team is doing good under Stephen — Vinayak.S.Sivan (@vinayak0707) October 27, 2017

I kinda saw this coming. The sentiment reflects visibly on & off the field among the players. — Shreyas Rao (@shreyasnrao) October 27, 2017

I was waiting for this we need to sack him early as we need to be ready for Asian cup or else we will be out of the asia cup in the groups — Rushabh Murumkar (@rushabh431) October 27, 2017