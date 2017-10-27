Twitter reacts to reports of Indian players' move to get Stephen Constantine sacked
This has come as a surprising piece of news for Indian football fans today.
With the entire nation soaked in the FIFA U17 World Cup fever, Indian senior football team coach Stephen Constantine may find himself in a bit of trouble as his boys are not happy with the way the Englishman is leading the team.
As per reports, following India’s successful 2019 AFC Asian Qualification rounds, a few of the veteran players have approached the authority to seek a removal of the current coach. In fact, five of the players met AIFF official Kushal Das and informed that they felt Constantine was “technically” not good enough to continue as the head coach.
India have progressed immensely in the FIFA rankings during the past one and a half year under the British coach. The ‘Blue Tigers’ entered the top 100 of the FIFA rankings for the first time in the post-2000 era and much of the credit was given to the coach. He also helped India qualify for the 2019 AFC Asian Cup after failing to make a cut in the 2015 edition.
As per Kushal Das, he is not willing to comment on this matter right now. “I do meet players, coaches, and officials regularly on various issues. I am in no position to discuss things,” the General Secretary of AIFF was quoted as saying when he was asked to throw some light on the matter.
India still have two AFC Asian Cup qualifying matches left against Myanmar and the Kyrgyz Republic respectively.