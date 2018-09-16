Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Twitter reacts to Zlatan Ibrahimović's 500th career goal

Ontiwell Khongthaw
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
337   //    16 Sep 2018, 17:54 IST

Orlando City SC v Los Angeles Galaxy
Although LA Galaxy lost the game by 5-3 to Toronto FC, the goal from Zlatan stole the show

Zlatan Ibrahimović scored his 500th career goal for his club and country in a match against Toronto FC on Saturday in a beautiful fashion.

The goal happened in the 43rd minute when Jonathan dos Santos' pass through a volley in which Zlatan finish with a roundhouse kick.

Although LA Galaxy lost the game by 5-3 to Toronto FC, the goal from Zlatan stole the show.

Ibrahimović told TSN after the game," we lose the game and its not good...but happy for Toronto they will be remembered as my 500th victim."


The former Manchester United striker who made a move to LA Galaxy on March 23, 2018, has been in stunning form for his team. In his 22 appearances for the MLS side, he scored 17 goals.

Ibrahimović had a stint at some of the best clubs in the world such as Ajax, Juventus, Inter Milan, Barcelona, AC Milan, Paris Saint-German, Manchester United, and currently LA Galaxy.

In his time with PSG(Paris Saint-German), he scored a total of 113 goals in his 122 appearances which is the highest number of goals he scored for any clubs.


Orlando City SC v Los Angeles Galaxy
The 36-year-old striker seems to enjoy the game and surprise everyone with his goals

He is also the top scorer for Sweden with 62 goals and 116 caps for the national side before he retires on 2016. He has been award the Swedish player of the year award, a record of 11 times with ten consecutive times from 2007 to 2016.

The 36-year-old striker seems to enjoy the game and surprise everyone with his goals.

In 2013, his bicycle kick goal against England won him the 2013 FIFA Puskas Award for the goal of the year.

Twitter has reacted to the goal from Zlatan Ibrahimović against Toronto FC.


MLS Los Angeles Galaxy Football Jonathan dos Santos Zlatan Ibrahimovic Leisure Reading
Ontiwell Khongthaw
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
"Football is a game that has the power to change everyone."
