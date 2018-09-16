Twitter reacts to Zlatan Ibrahimović's 500th career goal

Zlatan Ibrahimović scored his 500th career goal for his club and country in a match against Toronto FC on Saturday in a beautiful fashion.

The goal happened in the 43rd minute when Jonathan dos Santos' pass through a volley in which Zlatan finish with a roundhouse kick.

Although LA Galaxy lost the game by 5-3 to Toronto FC, the goal from Zlatan stole the show.

Ibrahimović told TSN after the game," we lose the game and its not good...but happy for Toronto they will be remembered as my 500th victim."

ARE YOU SERIOUS? #Zlatan500 in the most Zlatan way possible. pic.twitter.com/CSvyF9vszv — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) September 16, 2018

The former Manchester United striker who made a move to LA Galaxy on March 23, 2018, has been in stunning form for his team. In his 22 appearances for the MLS side, he scored 17 goals.

Ibrahimović had a stint at some of the best clubs in the world such as Ajax, Juventus, Inter Milan, Barcelona, AC Milan, Paris Saint-German, Manchester United, and currently LA Galaxy.

In his time with PSG(Paris Saint-German), he scored a total of 113 goals in his 122 appearances which is the highest number of goals he scored for any clubs.

He is also the top scorer for Sweden with 62 goals and 116 caps for the national side before he retires on 2016. He has been award the Swedish player of the year award, a record of 11 times with ten consecutive times from 2007 to 2016.

The 36-year-old striker seems to enjoy the game and surprise everyone with his goals.

In 2013, his bicycle kick goal against England won him the 2013 FIFA Puskas Award for the goal of the year.

Twitter has reacted to the goal from Zlatan Ibrahimović against Toronto FC.

And followed by his quote post-match that he was "happy for Toronto because they will be remembered as my 500th victim" 😂 🦁 — Lindsay Hamilton (@Linz_Hamilton) September 16, 2018

500th victim, ahah, this is Zlatan! I loved him on Juventus 🏳️🏴 — Silvio Raponi (@vodevil17) September 16, 2018

He is a legend! — Bruno (@BruzzyBruno) September 16, 2018

Ce mec est incroyable 😍😍👌 — Mamatt ⭐⭐ (@MatthieuRenault) September 16, 2018