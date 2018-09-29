Twitter reacts to Zlatan Ibrahimovic's comments on whether Mohamed Salah deserved the Puskas Award

LA Galaxy man Zlatan Ibrahimović has had his say on one of the most controversial decisions at the FIFA Awards - Mohamed Salah's Puskas Award win.

In a controversial decision, FIFA awarded its Puskas Award for Best Goal of the Year to Liverpool's Mohamed Salah for his derby goal against Everton.

It was a big night for Mohamed Salah as the Egyptian was selected in the three-man shortlist for the FIFA Player of the Year award as well.

The Liverpool ace was recognized for the vital role he played in getting Egypt to its first World Cup appearance since 1990. He also scored 32 goals to beat Harry Kane to the Premier League Golden Boot last season.

Despite missing out on the accolade to Croatia's Luka Modric, Liverpool fans were delighted that the Egyptian walked away with the Puskas prize for Best Goal of the Year.

The Merseyside derby goal was reportedly voted for by fans across the globe and garnered 38 per cent of the votes for the award.

The decision, however, came as a shock to football fans who across the globe who thought that Real Madrid's Gareth Bale would walk away with the award for his overhead kick for the Spanish side against Liverpool.

Now, former Manchester United man Ibrahimovic has given his verdict on the controversy. When asked about the FIFA Puskás Award, the 36-year-old striker said, “No [it wasn’t the best goal],” he said.

"I think Cristiano [Ronaldo] scored a nice goal."

"I didn’t see the candidates because if my goal was not there I was not interested."

"But my goal against LAFC should have been there."

"Or you have my 500 goals, let’s see, maybe I’m there next year."

Twitter has exploded with reactions to his comments and FIFA also joined in:

The 36-year-old scored his 500th career goal earlier this month and became only the third active player to score 500 career goals, second only to Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.