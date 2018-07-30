Twitter reacts to Zlatan Ibrahimovic scoring his first hat-trick in MLS

The Swedish is back to his very best after a short-lived career with Manchester United. Ibrahimovic played 53 times for the Reds and netted 29 times. Before the end of the season in 2017, the former Paris Saint-Germain player suffered a serious knee injury which threatened to end his career. Fortunately, he managed to make a recovery before joining Los Angeles Galaxy in Major League Soccer.

Since joining the American side, Ibrahimovic has scored 15 times in 17 games. Most notably, he recorded his first hat-trick for his new club in their stunning 4-3 victory over Orlando City. The centre-forward has well been recognized as one of the most lethal forwards in the world despite his age. When he played for Paris Saint-Germain, he scored 156 goals in 180 appearances. No one was able to match the 36-year-old's scoring statistic.

Even at his current age, Ibrahimovic seems to have no intention of retiring. He did retire from international football in a bid to focus on club football after the end of Euro 2016. For a long time, the former Manchester United man has been seen as a significant figure on the team. Without him in the World Cup this summer, the Scandinavian nation eventually progressed to the quarter-finals before losing to England.

Even though Ibrahimovic does not play every single match in the MLS, he continues to have a huge fan base. Many fans at Old Trafford regard him as a hero and often keep track on his performances for LA Galaxy. There was one point in time the fans wanted him back at the club after he scored a stunning goal. Now, he has caught the attention of many fans after scoring his first hat-trick. Here was how the world responded to that performance from him on Twitter.

.@Ibra_official's first ever MLS hat trick?



You knew the shirt was coming off. pic.twitter.com/8rn1MjTNC3 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 30, 2018

Another epic Zlatan performance! 🦁



Ibrahimovic had a hand in all 4 goals in the Galaxy's wild win vs Orlando. pic.twitter.com/x6daNR7PZ9 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 30, 2018

Zlatan Ibrahimovic notches his 1st MLS hat trick, and his first since Feb 26, 2017 when Manchester United defeated St. Etienne 3-0 in a Round of 32 Europa League game.



It is the 20th hat trick in @LAGalaxy history, the most of any MLS franchise pic.twitter.com/TE31hLlhMA — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) July 30, 2018

Hat-trick hero Zlatan Ibrahimovic tells FS1 post-game: "I should've scored two more, but I was tired." #LAvORL — Mike Gramajo (@byMikeGramajo) July 30, 2018

1,108 - It had been 1,108 days since a @LAGalaxy player scored an @MLS hat trick before @Ibra_official did so tonight. (Robbie Keane on July 15th, 2015). King. — OptaJack⚽️ (@OptaJack) July 30, 2018

Ibrahimovic is too good for this league. (I think I tweet this nearly every match) #LAGalaxy #MLS — Sean Hartnett (@HartnettHockey) July 30, 2018

Haven’t watched a full Zlatan game in a while. Decided to tune in tonight. Hat trick. My mans never lost a step #God @Ibra_official #TheBeautifulGame — Seth Cooley (@sethcooley11) July 30, 2018

The moment when you see @Ibra_official score a hat trick live 🔥 — Danny Flores (@danny01996) July 30, 2018

Zlatan Ibrahimović I still balling the game🔴🙌



Scores his hat trick tonight for LA GALAXY🔥💪 — Old Trafford Insider (@OT_insider7) July 30, 2018

Zlatan Ibrahimovic getting a hat trick in the MLS is like Jimmer Fredette dropping 40 in the basketball tournament. — Johnny Hall (@juanjohn33) July 30, 2018

Lebron is now the 5th best player in LA



1. Zlatan

2. Ibrahimovic

3. Swedish striker for La Galaxy

4. Tall guy with man bun on LA galaxy

5. Lebron — Eddie Callahan (@69_callahanc) July 30, 2018

Remarkable game great for MLS and soccer in US? LA Galaxy 4 Orlando 3? Ibrahimovic 3 goals quite the superstar and does the business not a shy boy? — Alan Hinton (@alanhinton11) July 30, 2018

Ibrahimovic is one in a billion. #MLS — Orlando (@KiP_40) July 30, 2018

Zlatan Ibrahimovic for MLS MVP? — brendan hannan (@brendanhannan) July 30, 2018

Ibrahimovic is just obliterating the mls! He’s Unreal& just watching him play and still producing is mesmerizing and so satisfying. — joshua (@joshuavrg) July 30, 2018

MLS doesn’t deserve Ibrahimovic — jj (@Jake_Jonezzz) July 30, 2018