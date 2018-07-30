Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Twitter reacts to Zlatan Ibrahimovic scoring his first hat-trick in MLS

Jong Ching Yee
Humor
30 Jul 2018

Orlando City SC v Los Angeles Galaxy
Ibrahimovic scored his first hat-trick in MLS

The Swedish is back to his very best after a short-lived career with Manchester United. Ibrahimovic played 53 times for the Reds and netted 29 times. Before the end of the season in 2017, the former Paris Saint-Germain player suffered a serious knee injury which threatened to end his career. Fortunately, he managed to make a recovery before joining Los Angeles Galaxy in Major League Soccer.

Since joining the American side, Ibrahimovic has scored 15 times in 17 games. Most notably, he recorded his first hat-trick for his new club in their stunning 4-3 victory over Orlando City. The centre-forward has well been recognized as one of the most lethal forwards in the world despite his age. When he played for Paris Saint-Germain, he scored 156 goals in 180 appearances. No one was able to match the 36-year-old's scoring statistic.

Even at his current age, Ibrahimovic seems to have no intention of retiring. He did retire from international football in a bid to focus on club football after the end of Euro 2016. For a long time, the former Manchester United man has been seen as a significant figure on the team. Without him in the World Cup this summer, the Scandinavian nation eventually progressed to the quarter-finals before losing to England.

Even though Ibrahimovic does not play every single match in the MLS, he continues to have a huge fan base. Many fans at Old Trafford regard him as a hero and often keep track on his performances for LA Galaxy. There was one point in time the fans wanted him back at the club after he scored a stunning goal. Now, he has caught the attention of many fans after scoring his first hat-trick. Here was how the world responded to that performance from him on Twitter.

MLS LA Galaxy Zlatan Ibrahimovic Twiter reactions
Jong Ching Yee
I am an avid Arsenal fan who started watching football back in 2014. COYG
