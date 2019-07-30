Two FIFA World Cup Champions – Alex Morgan and Kaká – Highlight Panel of Judges for MLS All-Star Skills Challenge

Major League Soccer today announced that two-time FIFA World Cup Champion Alex Morgan of the Orlando Pride and Orlando City SC legend Kaká, who won the 2002 FIFA World Cup with Brazil, will be among a panel of judges for the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by Target this Tuesday at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex (8 p.m. ET).

The pair of World Cup champions will be joined by MLS and U.S. Soccer great Alexi Lalas, former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson, as well as eMLS Cup Champion Cormac Dooley, better known as Doolsta.

The panel of judges will help decide which team will receive an extra 20 points for style in the Touch and Volley competition. Fans joining online throughout the world will have a chance to vote alongside the star-studded panel through interactive live streams on both Twitch and Twitter. Doolsta will represent the Twitch vote at the event while the Twitter votes will be represented by Alexi Lalas.

During the Touch and Volley competition, players will receive a series of crosses served in by their teammates and attempt to score on goal. An on-field referee will judge the point value of each shot that enters the goal with higher points awarded for a bicycle kick or first-time volley.

At the end of the three rounds, the panel of judges will award 20 additional points for the team that demonstrated the most style and flair in their attempts.