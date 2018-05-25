U18 Y-League Final: Kerala Blasters vs Shillong Lajong - Telecast, live streaming, date, start time and where to watch online

India's finest Young Talents go up against each other one final time this season.

Kerala Blasters have made it to the final in their Maiden U18 Y-League Campaign

After six months of enthralling footballing action, the AIFF U18 Y-League is finally down to the one final game. Kerala Blasters will lock horns with Shillong Lajong in the final on Saturday.

789 Goals, 587 Yellow Cards, 32 Red Cards in 234 games, the league boasting India's finest young talents on display has seen it all.

Kerala Blasters got the better of SAI (EZ) in the Semi-Final with a 2-1 win after finishing Group C Toppers in the National Finals.

Blasters made it to the National Finals after finishing second behind Aizawl FC in Group A in the play-off round. Prior to the playoffs, the Young Yellow Boys finished second in Group D in the Zonal Round.

In contrast, Shillong Lajong made it to the final by clinching a dominating win over East Bengal in the Semi-Final with a 2-0 scoreline.

Lajong finished top of Group D in the National Finals. Shillong Lajong did not play the Play-off rounds courtesy finishing top of Shillong-Guwahati Zone in the Zonal Round.

Both the teams have an array of talents at their disposal and the game could go down to the wire due to the immense competitiveness among the sides.

Having said that, Shillong Lajong do have a slight advantage as they would playing in front of their fans in Shillong. Lajong have also looked the more clinical side in the league so far.

Match: Kerala Blasters vs Shillong Lajong

Timing: 4:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST)

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Shillong

Television Channel: No telecast

Live Stream: Facebook page of I-League

No Television Channels secured the broadcasting rights of the game, but the official page of the I-League on Facebook will stream the game.