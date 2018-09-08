Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Spain Tour 2018, ATK vs Fulham: Date, Start Time and Preview

Aman Kapur
CONTRIBUTOR
Preview
1.51K   //    08 Sep 2018, 11:27 IST

ATK FC during their pre-season in Spain
ATK FC during their pre-season in Spain

Two times Indian Super League champions ATK FC will meet English Premier League side Fulham FC in a friendly later today. ATK have been in Spain for their pre-season, while the English side would be reaching Spain for a one-week training camp due to an International Break in the season.

ATK announced through Twitter that they would be facing Fulham FC in a friendly in Spain. ATK will become the second ISL franchisee to play against a Premier League side, after Delhi Dynamos who lost 1-0 to West Bromwich Albion in a friendly in 2016. The Kolkata side would like to extend their winning streak after posting successful victories over Tercera Division sides Real Murcia Imperial and Lorca FC in the previous two friendlies.

Fulham who are currently placed 13th in the Premier League and have remained unbeaten in their last three outings would be sporting a strong side for the match. The London-based club are likely to start with key players of captain Tom Cairney and striker Andre Schurrle.

ATK, who have recently signed some foreign talent to their squad, would be sporting their strongest side with the likes of Manuel Lanzarote, John Johnson, Andre Bikey, Everton Santos, Gerson Vieira, Kalu Uche, Noussair El Maimouni.

This would be a crucial opportunity and invaluable experience for the Indian Club playing against a Premier League ahead of their ISL season 2108/19. ATK would start their campaign for the fifth season of ISL playing Kerela Blasters, which would also be the season opener at the Salt Lake stadium on the 29th September 2018.

Here is all you need to know about the upcoming match:

Date: September 08, 2018

Match: ATK vs Fulham

Time: 3:30 PM, Indian Standard Time (IST)

Venue: Pinatar Arena Football Centre, Murcia

Telecast: Unknown

Topics you might be interested in:
Fulham FC Football ATK Indian Football
Aman Kapur
CONTRIBUTOR
ISL 2018: ATK announce friendly against Premier League...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018 Schedule: Download PDF of Fixture and Time Table
RELATED STORY
Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham: Preview, head to head, team...
RELATED STORY
Who is Ryan Sessegnon?
RELATED STORY
Looking at how Fulham have fared in this transfer window
RELATED STORY
The Cottagers Return: A Look Back At Fulham's All-Time...
RELATED STORY
Tottenham 3-1 Fulham: 3 Talking points from the London Derby
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018: Indian Super League fixtures announced, ATK to...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018: ATK sign ex-PSG forward Everton Santos for the...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: A preview of the three newly...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us