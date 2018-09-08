Spain Tour 2018, ATK vs Fulham: Date, Start Time and Preview

ATK FC during their pre-season in Spain

Two times Indian Super League champions ATK FC will meet English Premier League side Fulham FC in a friendly later today. ATK have been in Spain for their pre-season, while the English side would be reaching Spain for a one-week training camp due to an International Break in the season.

ATK announced through Twitter that they would be facing Fulham FC in a friendly in Spain. ATK will become the second ISL franchisee to play against a Premier League side, after Delhi Dynamos who lost 1-0 to West Bromwich Albion in a friendly in 2016. The Kolkata side would like to extend their winning streak after posting successful victories over Tercera Division sides Real Murcia Imperial and Lorca FC in the previous two friendlies.

Fulham who are currently placed 13th in the Premier League and have remained unbeaten in their last three outings would be sporting a strong side for the match. The London-based club are likely to start with key players of captain Tom Cairney and striker Andre Schurrle.

ATK, who have recently signed some foreign talent to their squad, would be sporting their strongest side with the likes of Manuel Lanzarote, John Johnson, Andre Bikey, Everton Santos, Gerson Vieira, Kalu Uche, Noussair El Maimouni.

This would be a crucial opportunity and invaluable experience for the Indian Club playing against a Premier League ahead of their ISL season 2108/19. ATK would start their campaign for the fifth season of ISL playing Kerela Blasters, which would also be the season opener at the Salt Lake stadium on the 29th September 2018.

Here is all you need to know about the upcoming match:

Date: September 08, 2018

Match: ATK vs Fulham

Time: 3:30 PM, Indian Standard Time (IST)

Venue: Pinatar Arena Football Centre, Murcia

Telecast: Unknown