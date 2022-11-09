United States Women and Germany Women will square off in an international friendly at the DRV PNK Stadium on Thursday (November 10).

The hosts are coming off a 2-0 defeat against Spain in a friendly last month. Laia Cordona and Esther Rodriguez scored in either half to inspire La Roja to a win. Germany, meanwhile, will look to build on their 2-1 victory over France in a friendly.

Alexandra Popp scored a brace to give the two-time world champions a two-goal lead, while Vivianne Asseti scored a late consolation goal from the spot.

The win made it three successive victories for the Germans, while the USWNT have lost their last two friendlies.

United States Women vs Germany Women Head-t0-head and Key Numbers

The two teams have clashed on 17 occasions. The USWNT have 11 wins, while Germany have one.

The USWNT are unbeaten in their last 13 games against Germany, winning eight.

Four of the last six head-to-head games have seen at least one team fail to score.

Germany have won nine of their last ten games.

Five of Germany's last seven games have produced at least three goals.

The USWNT have not kept a clean sheet in three games, having kept nine consecutive clean sheets previously.

United States Women vs Germany Women Prediction

The two most successful sides in women's international football will square off as they continue preparations for the World Cup next year.

Germany have been the more consistent side and might not get a better opportunity to end their 13-game winless run against the world champions.

The USWNT find themselves in the unusual position of having lost two successive games and will be keen to bounce back. However, the spoils could be shared in a high-scoring game.

Prediction: United States Women 2-2 Germany Women

United States Women vs Germany Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Both teams to score and over 3.5 goals

Bold tip: Both teams to score 2+ goals

Brazil have announced their final 26-man squad for the FIFA World Cup! Click here

Poll : 0 votes