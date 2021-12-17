USA vs Bosnia and Herzegovina prediction, preview, team news and more | International friendly 2021

In their last game of the year, the USA host Bosnia and Herzegovina at the Dignity Health Tennis Center in Los Angeles for a friendly international on Saturday.

The home side have a good chance of making it into the World Cup finals as they are second in the CONCACAF qualifying standings with six games to go.

Bosnia and Herzegovina failed to make it to the finals after finishing fourth in Group D of the UEFA qualifiers.

This will be the first game since the World Cup qualifiers for both sides. It will act as a good warmup for the home side before they resume their World Cup qualifying campaign next month.

USA vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Head-to-Head

This will be just the third meeting between the two sides, with both of them being friendlies. The USA have been the better side in this fixture, recording a 4-3 win when the two sides first met at Asim Ferhatović Hase Olympic Stadium in 2013.

Their second meeting was at Saturday's venue in 2018, with the game ending in a goalless draw.

USA form guide (World Cup qualifiers): D-W-W-L-W

Bosnia and Herzegovina form guide (World Cup qualifiers): L-L-D-W-D

USA vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Team News

USA

A 26-man squad was announced for this upcoming friendly encounter. Kevin Paredes suffered an ankle injury in training and has returned to his club to recover.

No replacement has been named for the midfielder, so Gregg Berhalter will have 25 players at his disposal against Zmajevi.

Injuries: Kevin Paredes

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Bosnia and Herzegovina

The visiting side have named 19 players in the squad for this game and there are no injury or suspension concerns for them at the moment.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

USA vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Predicted XI

USA Predicted XI (4-3-3): Matt Turner; Aaron Long, Justin Che, Walker Zimmerman, George Bello; Kellyn Acosta, Cristian Roldan, Johnny Cardoso; Caden Clark, Ricardo Pepi, Gyasi Zardes

Bosnia-Herzegovina Predicted XI (4-4-2): Nikola Cetkovic; Selmir Pidro, Numan Kudric, Ajdin Nukić, Hrvoje Barišić; Andrej Dokanović, Saša Maksimović, Haris Ovčina, Igor Savić; Sulejman Krpić, Jovo Lukić

USA vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Prediction

Bosnia and Herzegovina have selected a relatively inexperienced squad for this friendly game. They are expected to struggle against a young and dynamic USA squad.

This might be a friendly game without big names but we expect the hosts to have a solid and successful outing in this fixture.

Prediction: USA 2-0 Bosnia and Herzegovina

