USA vs El Salvador prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers 

USA resume their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification campaign with a game against El Salvador at Lower.com Field on Thursday.

The home side are in second place in the CONCACAF qualifier standings with 15 points while El Salvador find themselves second from the bottom with six points. With five games left to play in the qualification campaign, every team remains in contention for a top-three finish.

The two sides met at the Estadio Cuscatlán in September, with the reverse fixture ending in a goalless draw.

USA vs El Salvador Head-to-Head

There have been 26 meetings between the two sides across all competitions. USA have dominated the proceedings and have lost just one game against their southern rivals.

The hosts have 19 wins to their name and the remaining six games have ended in draws. La Selecta's only win came in a friendly encounter roughly three decades ago and they have faced four losses in World Cup qualifiers against the Stars and Stripes.

USA form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-W-L

El Salvador form guide (all competitions): L-D-L-D-L

USA vs El Salvador Team News

USA

Gregg Berhalter has named a 28-man squad for three qualification fixtures over the next 10 days. Goalkeeper Zack Steffens has not traveled to Columbus with the rest of the squad due to a back problem and faces a late fitness test.

Injuries: Zack Steffens

Suspension: None

El Salvador

Hugo Perez has traveled with a 23-man delegation to the United States for the qualifiers and there are no reported injuries within the squad at the moment.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

USA vs El Salvador Predicted XI

USA Predicted XI (4-3-3): Matt Turner; Antonee Robinson, Chris Richards, Walker Zimmerman, DeAndre Yedlin; Brenden Aaronson, Tyler Adams, Yunus Musah; Timothy Weah, Ricardo Pepi, Christian Pulisic

El Salvador Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Mario Gonzalez; Bryan Tamacas, Eduardo Vigil, Roberto Carlos Dominguez, Alex Roldan; Darwin Ceren, Christian Martinez, Jairo Mauricio Henriquez; Bryan Landaverde; Joaquin Rivas, Marvin Monterroza

USA vs El Salvador Prediction

USA are unbeaten at home in the qualifiers and have the second-best attacking record at the moment with 12 goals, with seven of them coming on home soil.

El Salvador have the worst attacking record in qualifiers with four goals and have just one win in the campaign so far. They are expected to struggle here and a fifth win of the campaign seems to be on the cards for the USA.

Prediction: USA 2-1 El Salvador

Edited by Peter P