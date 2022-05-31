USA vs Morocco prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2022

USA take on Morocco at the TQL Stadium in an international friendly on Thursday, with both sides in contrasting form recently.

The USA have been in inconsistent form of late having won two of their last five games. Gregg Berhalter's side will go into the game off the back of a 2-0 loss against Costa Rica. They will look to bounce back with a win against Morocco on Thursday.

Morocco have been in decent form recently, having lost only one of their last five games across all competitions. Vahid Halilhodzic's side will be going into the game off a back of a 4-1 win against DR Congo last time out and will look to take that momentum into the game against USA on Thursday.

Both sides will want to win the game and that should make for an exciting matchup.

USA vs Morocco Head-to-Head

The two sides have not faced each other in the last 15 years. Morocco came away with a 1-0 victory the last time the two sides met back in 2006.

USA Form Guide: L-W-D-W-L

Morocco Form Guide: W-D-L-W-D

USA vs Morocco Team News

Saiss will be a huge miss for Morocco

USA

Giovanni Reyna and Miles Robinson will both be unavailable for the game due to injury. Apart from that, Berhalter will have a full-strength side to choose from for the game on Thursday.

Injured: Giovanni Reyna, Miles Robinson

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Morocco

Morocco will be without Imran Louza, Romain Saiss and Sofiane Boufal, with the trio missing out due to injury.

Injured: Imran Louza, Romain Saiss, Sofiane Boufal

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

USA vs Morocco Predicted XI

USA Predicted XI (4-3-3): Zack Steffen; Antonee Robinson, Aaron Long, Walker Zimmerman, Shaq Moore; Luca de la Torre, Tyler Adams, Yunus Musah; Christian Pulisic, Paul Arriola, Jesus Ferreira

Morroco Predicted XI (5-3-2): Yassine Bounou; Adam Masina, Naif Aguerd, Samy Mmaee, Jawad El Yamiq, Achraf Hakimi; Azzedine Ounahi, Sofyan Amrabat, Selim Amallah; Ayoub El Kaabi, Tarik Tissoudali

USA vs Morocco Prediction

Both teams will be looking to win the game ahead of more crucial fixtures later on in June and that should come to the fore on Thursday. Both teams seem equally matched despite their difference in form.

We predict a tight game, with neither team coming out on top in a draw.

Prediction: USA 1-1 Morocco

