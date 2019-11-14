USL League Two welcomes Philadelphia Lone Star FC

TAMPA, Fla. (Nov. 12, 2019) – The United Soccer League (USL) announced today that Philadelphia Lone Star FC will become the newest member of USL League Two, as it joins for the 2020 season. The club will play its home matches at the South Philadelphia Super Site.

“Since its founding almost two decades ago, Philadelphia Lone Star has become an incredibly important institution within Philadelphia’s vibrant soccer community,” said Joel Nash, Vice President of USL League Two. “We couldn’t be more excited to welcome them to League Two, and to help them connect with more players and fans from the area than ever before.”

In joining League Two, Lone Star FC will offer a proven pathway to professional soccer for its players, both those at the elite collegiate level and the top academy-age players from the region. On top of the valuable experience of playing in the nation’s most competitive pre-professional environment, League Two also provides growth opportunities for its coaches, executives and communities.

“We are committed to providing the best possible platform for our players to move on to the professional ranks,” said Paul Konneh, President and Executive Director of Philadelphia Lone Star FC. “We are always evolving to support this vision, and we feel that joining USL League Two will help us achieve this goal while also allowing our city, community, coaches, and executives to shine.”

Nicknamed “The Stars,” Lone Star FC has risen to local and regional prominence over the last 18 years. The club has strong Liberian heritage — it was founded by Bobby Ali, a Liberian immigrant who fled civil war in his home country, and has always maintained a proud tradition of Liberian and West African players in its squad. The club’s name is derived from the nickname of the Liberian national team, who are also called the Lone Stars.

In 2015, the club achieved a historic result by defeating the Puerto Rican national team. After building a tradition of success on the pitch in recent seasons, the Stars will look to reach new heights and add to their proud history by joining League Two.