USWNT vs Korea Republic prediction, preview, team news and more | International Women's friendlies 2021  

The USWNT will trade tackles with the Korea Republic Women's team in an international friendly fixture on Tuesday.

The two sides squared off against one another in another friendly clash last Friday and could not be separated in a goalless draw in Kansas City.

The South Koreans are using this game as part of their preparations for the AFC Asian Women's Cup which will kick off in January 2022.

USWNT vs Korea Republic Head-to-Head

The USWNT have five wins from their eight games against South Korea. The Asians are yet to win a game against the Stars and Stripes, while three matches, including the last two, have ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came last week when a defensively resolute South Korean side held on for a goalless draw.

That draw halted the USA Women's team's three-game winning run after being knocked out by Canada in the semifinal stage of the 2021 Olympics.

Korea Republic are also on a four-game unbeaten run with three wins coming before Friday's draw.

USWNT form guide: D-W-W-W-L

Korea Republic form guide: D-W-W-W-L

USWNT vs Korea Republic Team News

USWNT

Coach Vlatko Andonovski called up 21 players for the double-header friendly against Korea Republic. The squad is headlined by captain Becky Sauerbrunn, as well as the experienced trio of Alex Morgan, Tobin Heath and Megan Rapinoe.

This will be Carli Lloyd's final game for the USWNT and she could be handed a start to mark the occasion.

Christen Press is still on a break from the international scene to focus on her mental health.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Unavailable: Christen Press

Korea Republic

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for Korea Republic.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

USWNT vs Korea Republic Predicted XI

USWNT Predicted XI (4-3-3): Adrianna Nichole (GK); Casey Krueger, Tierna Davidson, Becky Sauerbrunn, Kelley O'Hara; Catarina Macario, Lindsey Horan, Rose Lavelle; Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan, Carli Lloyd

Korea Republic predicted XI (4-4-2): Young-Geul Yoon (GK); Sel-Gi Jang, Hyeji Hong, Seon-Joo Lim, Hyo-Joo Choo; So-Hyun Cho, So-Yun Ji, Young-Ju Lee, Yee-Un Park; Yuri Choe, Geum-Min Lee

USWNT vs Korea Republic Prediction

The USWNT are overwhelming favorites and last Friday's draw with Korea Republic was an unexpected shock.

The difference in quality between the two sides is glaringly obvious and Andonovski's side will be eager to right the wrongs from the last game. We are backing the world champions to stamp their authority with a comfortable victory.

Prediction: USWNT 4-0 Korea Republic

