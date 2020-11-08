Vancouver Whitecaps vs Los Angeles Galaxy prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

In the most inconsequential match of the MLS Decision Day on Sunday evening, Vancouver Whitecaps host Los Angeles Galaxy, with both teams already out of playoff contention before the last round of matches.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, this game will not be played in Canada, with Los Angeles Galaxy instead having to travel to Portland, to play this game at Providence Park.

Los Angeles Galaxy have picked up impressive results in their last two games. They followed up a 2-1 win over Real Salt Lake with a 1-1 draw against Seattle Sounders in their first two games since the sacking of coach Guillermo Baros Schelotto.

Interim coach Dominic Kinnear will look to see the side through to another win, after which the focus can fully switch to planning for the next season.

A win in this game for Los Angeles Galaxy will take them above Vancouver Whitecaps in the standings, and enable them to finish ninth.

Vancouver themselves have lost their last two matches, and will not be high on confidence. They lost 2-0 to Seattle Sounders before a 1-0 defeat to Portland Timbers last weekend.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Los Angeles Galaxy Head-to-Head

LA Galaxy have won 13 of the 25 games that they have played against Vancouver Whitecaps, losing only seven times. Five games have ended in draws between these two teams.

Vancouver Whitecaps form guide: L-L-W-L-W

Los Angeles Galaxy form guide: D-W-L-L-W

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Los Angeles Galaxy Team News

The hosts will be without three players, as Maxime Crepeau, Thomas Hasal, and Jasser Khmiri are all injured and ruled out for this game.

Injured: Maxime Crepeau, Thomas Hasal, Jasser Khmiri

Suspended: None

Los Angeles Galaxy's left-back Danilo Acosta is still injured and will miss the game.

Injured: Danilo Acosta

Suspended: None

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Los Angeles Galaxy Predicted XI

Vancouver Whitecaps Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Evan Bush; Ali Adnan, Andy Rose, Erik Godoy, Jake Nerwinski; Leonard Owusu, Cristian Dajome, Russell Teibert; David Milinkovic; Fredy Montero, Lucas Cavallini

Los Angeles Galaxy Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): David Bingham; Julian Araujo, Daniel Steres, Nick DePuy, Emiliano Insua; Perry Kitchen, Joe Corona; Efrain Alvarez, Sebastian Lletget, Cristian Pavon; Javier Hernandez

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Los Angeles Galaxy Prediction

True to recent form, we are going to predict that Dominic Kinnear will help Los Angeles Galaxy finish this season on a high, and take them above their opponents in the MLS Western Conference standings.

Prediction: Vancouver Whitecaps 1-2 Los Angeles Galaxy