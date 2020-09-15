Vancouver Whitecaps vs Montreal Impact prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

Vancouver Whitecaps will host Montreal Impact on Wednesday night at the BC Place stadium in an MLS regular season fixture.

Well, it might be a regular-season fixture but Montreal Impact have the chance to qualify for the Canadian Championship final should they earn a win, by any margin, against their rivals.

The Whitecaps and Montreal Impact played out an emotionally charged and draining encounter this past weekend and Thierry Henry's side won the game 4-2. Both teams ended the game with 10 men after Vancouver Whitecaps' Lucas Cavallini and Montreal Impact's Emmanuel Maciel picked up red cards.

It was Vancouver that registered a lead initially with Theo Blair putting them ahead in the seventh minute of the game. However, Montreal Impact responded with four straight goals before Rudy Camacho's own goal in the 66th minute gave a sense of respectability to the scoreline as far as the Whitecaps are concerned.

Should Montreal Impact not win the game, then Toronto FC will proceed to the finals. Vancouver Whitecaps are presently rock-bottom in the Western Conference so far and have conceded 22 goals from 10 games while scoring just 12.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Montreal Impact Head-to-Head

The history of the fixture suggests that it has been an even contest. Montreal Impact have won 14 games while Vancouver Whitecaps have come away with a win on 13 occasions. Nine games have ended in a draw.

As mentioned earlier, the last time these two teams clashed was this past weekend and Montreal Impact won the game 4-2.

Vancouver Whitecaps form guide: L-L-L-W-L

Montreal Impact form guide: W-L-W-L-W

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Montreal Impact Team News

As for the Whitecaps, Lucas Cavallini picked up two yellow cards in their previous game against the same opposition and will be suspended for this one. The likes of Maxime Crepeau, Janio Bikel, and Jasser Khmiri continue to be sidelined due to injury.

Injuries: Maxime Crepeau, Janio Bikel, and Jasser Khmiri

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: Lucas Cavallini

Steeven Saba continues to be unavailable after suffering a foot fracture and is the only casualty on Montreal Impact's list. Emmanuel Maciel will be suspended for the game after picking up a red card against the Whitecaps in their previous game.

Injuries: Steeven Saba

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: Emmanuel Maciel

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Montreal Impact Predicted Lineups

Vancouver Whitecaps Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Thomas Hasal; Ali Adnan, Andy Rose, Derek Cornelius, Erik Godoy; Leonard Owusu, Russell Teibert, Michael Baldisimo; David Milinkovic; Theo Bair and Yordy Reyna

Montreal Impact Predicted XI (3-4-3): Clement Diop; Rudy Camacho, Luis Binks, Jukka Raitala; Zachary Braut-Guillard, Victor Wanyama, Shamit Shome, Lassi Lappalainen; Samuel Piette, Saphir Taider and Romell Quioto

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Montreal Impact Prediction

Thierry Henry's Montreal Impact will be raring to go and pick up yet another win against the Whitecaps on Wednesday. They will be motivated to come out swinging once again as they can land themselves in the final of the Canadian Championship with a win.

Vancouver Whitecaps are riddled with both defensive and offensive issues and pulling an upset over their rivals on Wednesday seems quite unlikely given their present form.

Prediction: Vancouver Whitecaps 1-3 Montreal Impact