Vancouver Whitecaps vs Portland Timbers prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

Buoyed by their last two wins, Portland Timbers will lock horns with Vancouver Whitecaps in an MLS Western Conference matchup tonight. The Whitecaps were absolutely blown away by Los Angeles FC in their previous outing and were thrashed by six goals without reply.

Though it's technically supposed to be a 'home game' for Vancouver Whitecaps, they will actually be taking on Portland Timbers at the Providence Park in Portland as this is going to be the new arrangement for the Canadian side. It's not the ideal set of circumstances as the team is reeling from being played out of the park by LAFC.

“We need to be aware the whole 90 minutes.”



Consistency is the key objective ahead of Vancouver as we look to put in more complete performances.



Meanwhile, Portland Timbers are currently second on the Western Conference table and have looked good in their last two games. They kept their first clean sheet since March as they registered a 1-0 win against Seattle Sounders.

Vancouver Whitecaps coach Marc Dos Santos will implore his defence to do better just like Timbers' coach Giovanni Savarese. Both teams have been shaky defensively and we could see quite a few goals tonight.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Portland Timbers Head-to-Head

Vancouver Whitecaps and Portland Timbers have squared off 40 times till today. The Timbers have the upperhand with 17 victories while Whitecaps have won 13 times. 10 matches have ended in draws.

The last time these two sides met was in August last year and Portland Timbers registered a 3-1 win.

Vancouver Whitecaps form guide: W-L-W-W-L

Portland Timbers form guide: W-L-W-W-W

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Portland Timbers Team News

For Vancouver Whitecaps, Maxime Crepeau and Jesser Khemiri are both unavailable due to injuries. Russell Teibert and Thomas Hasal are doubts for the game.

Injuries: Maxime Crepeau and Jesser Khemiri

Doubtful: Russell Teibert and Thomas Hasal

Suspensions: None

Sebastian Blanco and Dairon Asprilla are long-term absentees for the Timbers. The likes of Chris Duvall, Jeff Attinella and Bill Tuiloma are doubts for this one.

Injuries: Sebastian Blanco and Dairon Asprilla

Doubtful: Chris Duvall, Jeff Attinella and Bill Tuiloma

Suspensions: None

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Portland Timbers Predicted Lineups

Vancouver Whitecaps Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Thomas Hasal, Cristian Gutierrez, Derek Cornelius, Ranko Veselinovic, Jake Nerwinski; Russell Teibert, Janio Bikel; Ali Adnan, David Milinkovic, Cristian Dajome, Fredy Montero

Portland Timbers Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Steve Clark; Jorge Villafana, Dario Zuparic, Larrys Mubiala, Chris Duvall; Erik Williamson, Diego Chara; Cristhian Paredes, Diego Valeri, Marvin Loria; Jeremy Ebobisse

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Portland Timbers Prediction

Vancouver Whitecaps might be a little rattled after that 6-0 loss against LAFC. Having to play a 'home match' away from home will not help their morale either. This one has a Portland Timbers win written all over it.

Prediction: Vancouver Whitecaps 0-2 Portland Timbers