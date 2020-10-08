Vancouver Whitecaps vs Real Salt Lake prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

Vancouver Whitecaps were the latest victim to fall to a resurgent San Jose Earthquakes as they were dealt a 3-0 defeat away from home. Currently reeling at 11th on the Western Conference table, the Whitecaps will host 10th placed Real Salt Lake on Saturday in the MLS.

Vancouver Whitecaps have lost all of their last four games now and their last win incidentally came against Real Salt Lake when the two teams clashed in September. Real Salt Lake fell to Seattle Sounders midweek, losing the game 2-1 and are now winless in three matches.

In fact, Real Salt Lake have registered just a solitary win in their last six outings. The post-season seems all set to drift away from Vancouver Whitecaps as well as they sit five points below the playoff line and they will settle for nothing less than a win as they take on Real Salt Lake on Saturday.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Real Salt Lake Head-to-Head

Vancouver Whitecaps and Real Salt Lake have squared off against each other 23 times till today. Vancouver Whitecaps have the edge with 10 wins while Real Salt Lake have won on eight occasions. Five games have ended in draws.

The last time these two sides met was last month and Vancouver Whitecaps walked away with a 2-1 win.

Vancouver Whitecaps form guide: W-L-L-L-L

Real Salt Lake form guide: L-W-D-L-L

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Real Salt Lake Team News

Advertisement

Maxime Crepeau, Thomas Hasal, Russell Teibert, and Jasser Khmiri continue to be sidelined for Vancouver Whitecaps. Janio Bikel will return to the fray after being suspended for the game against San Jose Earthquakes via suspension.

Injuries: Maxime Crepeau, Thomas Hasal, Russell Teibert, and Jasser Khmiri

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

As for Real Salt Lake, Albert Rusnak will miss out as he is away on international duty. Gsseppe Rossi, Everton Luiz and Nedum Onuoha are all unavailable through injuries as well.

Injuries: Guisseppe Rossi, Everton Luiz, Nedum Onuoha and Albert Rusnak (away on international duty)

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Real Salt Lake Predicted Lineups

Vancouver Whitecaps Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): E Bush; Ali Adnan, Andy Rose, Derek Cornelius, Erik Godoy; Leonard Owusu, Cristian Dajome, Michael Baldisimo; Teibert; Ricketts, Fredy Montero

Real Salt Lake predicted XI (5-3-2): Andrew Putna; Holt, Besler, Justen Glad, Aaron Herrera, Schmitt; Pablo Ruiz, Beckerman, Portillo, Corey Baird, Johnson

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Real Salt Lake Prediction

Both Vancouver Whitecaps and Real Salt Lake are in awful form and neither team has won any of their last three games. Vancouver Whitecaps were thoroughly beaten by San Jose Earthquakes midweek while Real Salt Lake managed a better looking scoreline in their defeat against the Sounders.

Prediction: Vancouver Whitecaps 2-3 Real Salt Lake