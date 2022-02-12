Vancouver Whitecaps vs San Diego Loyal prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS pre-season friendlies 2022 

Vancouver Whitecaps and San Diego Loyals will trade tackles in a friendly fixture on Saturday.

The Whitecaps come into the clash on the back of a goalless draw with New Mexico in another friendly game on Wednesday.

San Diego Loyal also shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw with the same opponent last Saturday.

The game will be the Vancouver Whitecaps' last warm-up fixture before they resume competitive action in the MLS on February 26. San Diego Loyal will also use Saturday's friendly as preparation for the resumption of hostilities at the USL Championship in March.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs San Diego Loyal Head-to-Head

This will be the first meeting between the two sides. The Vancouver Whitecaps have not tasted victory since securing a 2-1 win over Minnesota United in the MLS in October 2021.

The San Diego Loyals failed to win any of their last five league games last season, losing three and drawing two.

Vancouver Whitecaps (friendly): D-D

San Diego Loyal (friendly): D

Vancouver Whitecaps vs San Diego Loyal Team News

Vancouver Whitecaps

Caio Alexandre is still sidelined with a broken ankle. There are no suspension concerns for the Vancouver Whitecaps.

Injury: Caio Alexandre

Suspension: None

San Diego Loyals

There are no known injury or suspension concerns for the San Diego Loyals.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Vancouver Whitecaps vs San Diego Loyal Predicted XI

Vancouver Whitecaps Predicted XI (3-5-2): Thomas Hasal (GK); Florian Jungwirth, Erik Godoy, Jake Nerwinski; Marcus Godinho, Michael Baldismo, Ryan Gauld, Pedro Vite, Cristian Dajome; Lucas Cavallini, Deiber Caicedo

San Diego Loyal Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Austin Guerreo (GK); Joshua Yaro, Grant Stoneman, Elijah Martin, Morgan Hackworth; Charlie Adams, Collin Martin; Miguel Ibarra, Alejandro Guido, Jack Blake; Augustine Williams

Vancouver Whitecaps vs San Diego Loyal Prediction

The Vancouver Whitecaps are vastly superior to San Diego Loyal, although the Canadian outfit have not impressed during pre-season, having drawn both friendlies so far.

They were largely ineffective in attack against New Mexico but are expected to up the ante when they face San Diego Loyal. The California outfit are nowhere near the level of the Vancouver Whitecaps and come into the game as underdogs.

This gives them an edge as they have nothing to lose and we are backing the spoils to be shared in a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Vancouver Whitecaps 2-2 San Diego Loyal

Edited by Shardul Sant