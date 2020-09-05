Vancouver Whitecaps vs Toronto FC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

After missing out on the opportunity to equal the MLS record for most consecutive regular-season matches without a defeat, Toronto will be looking to put the loss against Montreal behind them and kick off a new streak as they travel to the BC Place stadium to take on Vancouver Whitecaps.

Vancouver Whitecaps are bottom of the Western Conference and incidentally, they were also dealt a defeat in their last game by Montreal Impact. Vancouver have now lost three games in a row and they have also failed to score in 4 of their previous matches.

Toronto will be vying to put themselves back on track to book a berth in the Voyageurs Cup final.

"Our goal now is to try to get a win or get a result in the next game and if that starts another streak then great. But it's just one game at a time."#TFCLive — Toronto FC (@TorontoFC) September 2, 2020

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Toronto FC Head-to-Head

Vancouver Whitecaps and Toronto FC have played each other 24 times up to today. It's a fixture that the Reds have dominated. They have won 12 of the 24 games while Vancouver have won just 5.

7 games have ended in a draw. The last time these two squared up, which was a couple of weeks back, Toronto won the game 1-0.

Vancouver Whitecaps form guide: W-L-L-L-L

Toronto FC form guide: L-W-W-W-L

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Toronto FC Team News

Erik Godoy and Janio Bikel are expected to regain fitness and could be available for selection. Fredy Montero has been training with the team and could be available once again from this week onwards.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: Erik Godoy, Janio Bikel and Fredy Montero

Suspensions: None

As for Toronto, Michael Bradley joins the injury list after suffering an MCL strain in the match against Montreal. Patrick Mullins and Ifunanyachi Achara are both sidelined due to a hamstring problem and a knee injury respectively.

Richie Laryea might make a comeback after missing out on the previous match due to an ankle injury.

Injured: Michael Bradley, Patrick Mullins and Ifunanyachi Achara

Doubtful: Richie Laryea

Suspensions: None

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Toronto FC Predicted Lineups

Vancouver Whitecaps Predicted XI: Thomas Hasal, Jake Nerwinski, Jasser Khmiri, Andy Rose, Ali Adnan, Cristian Dajome, Leonard Owusu, Russell Teibert, David Milinkovic, Lucas Cavallini, Tosaint Ricketts

Toronto FC predicted XI: Quentin Westberg, Auro, Chris Mavinga, Omar Gonzalez, Morrow, Marco Delgado, Liam Fraser, Tsubasa Endoh, Alejandro Pozeulo, Pablo Piatti, Ayo Akinola

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Toronto FC Prediction

Vancouver Whitecaps are on a terrible run and Toronto have been dominant all season except for in the last game against Montreal. As such, we expect the Reds to walk away with this one without much of a hassle.

Prediction: Vancouver Whitecaps 0-2 Toronto FC