Video: Football fans troll Pakistan for hilarious own goal against India

Prepare to laugh your backside off. Or your offside back...

The game comes to you from the SAFF Championship in 2013 and is a match between the arch-rivals India and Pakistan. An iconic clash like this would get thousands of fans together in the stadium you might think, but that doesn't appear to be the case as a few solemn faces can be seen in the crowd for this big match.

It's probably a good thing too because the match was an embarrassment from every standard possible. The game is won by India 1-0 and it wasn't thanks to a classy finish from an Indian striker, but a piece of incredible finishing by Pakistani captain Samar Ishaq which brought the Indians relief. Jump to the 38th second to relive the moment in its full glory.

YouTube can be known for its gnarly comment section and this brought about some hilarious reactions from fans who were visibly entertained by the match in comic fashion, probably not what the two teams intended when they took to the pitch.

Classic

This particular YouTuber in all his grammar might tried to hilariously position the Pakistani team as the only one capable of losing to themselves and he may be right.

Captured the story?

That is probably not correct

The Pakistan cricket team recently won the Champions Trophy. Pakistan football team? Ranked 200 in the world.

The fact

Afghanistan won that year's SAFF Championship as India were beaten in the final.

Perfectly captured the drab match

This guy gave an apt description of the state of affairs of both teams in the game. It was the second lowest scoring match of the tournament.

This guy's intelligence is better than his name

And finally, appropriate words from YouTuber guttula raja. What we can safely say is that his wit is certainly superior when it comes to this match. The comments really are pretty dumb. Or hilarious. Depends on who you support.

Has had enough?

Finally, someone had had enough.