Video: Liverpool's Indian-origin youngster Yan Dhanda creates goal with incredible assist

The 19-year-old came on and changed the course of the game.

Dhanda in action for Liverpool U23s

Liverpool fans have been looking closely at the club's Indian-origin youngster, Yan Dhanda, and his development ever since the player joined the club from West Bromwich Albion in 2013. Dhanda, who is eligible to represent India but has played for England's U17 team, is currently plying his trade with the Liverpool U23s and we could soon be seeing him join the first team squad soon.

Reds manager Jurgen Klopp spoke highly of Dhanda last year and various Championship clubs have expressed interest in roping in the playmaker on loan this summer. However, Liverpool seem to be firm in their stance of keeping him, suggesting that a big step-up to the senior team beckons for the player of Indian heritage.

Should Dhanda end up playing for the Reds first team, it would amount to a proud moment for the player as well as the whole of India. And judging by the rate at which he is progressing, it isn't long until Klopp calls the teenager from Birmingham up to play alongside the likes of Philippe Coutinho and Sadio Mane in a Premier League or a Champions League tie.

Last Sunday, Dhanda played a prominent role in the young Reds' 3-0 win over Sunderland in the Premier League 2 opener, setting up a goal for Matty Virtue, who broke the deadlock in the 78th minute against the Black Cat's stubborn resistance. Given the fact the U23s comprised current Liverpool first teamers like Danny Ings, Marko Grujic and Ryan Kent, Dhanda isn't too far from making inroads into the Liverpool line-up. Here is his assist in all its glory.