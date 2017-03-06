Volunteer programme for FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017 launched

The application process is open until May 15.

by AIFF Media News 06 Mar 2017, 17:53 IST

FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017 - Volunteer Launch Program

The Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017, today launched its Volunteer programme, providing an opportunity for thousands of Indian and international volunteers to be part of India’s first ever global football tournament which will take place across 6 cities between 6 and 28 October 2017.

The all-encompassing programme aims to reach out to people over 18, from a variety of backgrounds and involve them in the FIFA U-17 World Cup India. The program will have a strong emphasis on diversity and gender equality, welcoming candidates from all sections of the society. Applicants who can’t be physically available during the tournament at its six main venues can become e-volunteers and spread the competition’s message digitally.

Speaking about the launch, Chairman of the LOC, Praful Patel said: “This is an opportunity for all our countrymen to be involved in the tournament which will be a historic event for India. Volunteers play an extremely important role in every FIFA tournament and they will play a central role in India 2017, bringing all Indians together in various capacities to make this event a huge success. I am confident that the volunteer programme will leave a lasting legacy of a new and more vibrant sporting culture in India.”

Tournament Director of the LOC, Javier Ceppi added, “The interest that the FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017 has generated so far among Indians is unprecedented. Through different sources, we have already received thousands of applications to be a part of the World Cup, which we can now channel through the volunteer’s programme to make sure that everyone who wants to be involved in this historic event gets a chance to apply.”

“For us, the volunteers are the tournament’s Ambassadors. In many cases they will be the first faces, the competing teams, spectators, media or other guests will see when they arrive at matches. They will really be the 25th team in the tournament.”

For more information and to register your interest in volunteering, please visit the official website: http://www.fifa.com/u17worldcup/organisation/volunteers