WAFF Boys' Championships 2018: India U16 v Japan U16 - Preview, Telecast, Date, Start Time and Where to Watch live

Indian U16 football team

The Indian U16 football team is currently on an exposure Tour organized by AIFF in association with the Sports Authority of India.

After playing against Thailand, DPR Korea, and China in the China Tour last month, the Blue colts also crossed swords with local clubs such as Buriram United and Bangkok Glass FC. Bibiano Fernandes' boys then took part in the Malaysia Tour 2018 where they played Thailand and the hosts.

A host of matches has certainly helped the young Colts acquire a better understanding with each other and that reflects in the games. The Indian U16 boys hold the ball better, are confident, look solid in defence and even create a lot of chances up front.

After an emphatic 4-0 win against a strong Jordan team in their opening encounter of the WAFF Boys' Championships 2018, the Blue Colts are set to lock horns with Japan U16s. Vikram Kumar was the star on the day as he produced a sublime hat-trick. Intricate work in the midfield and good defensive positioning by the team on top of the captain's individual brilliance was the reason for such a huge win.

This is a tournament which consists of teams that have qualified for the 2018 AFC U-16 Championship, even the defending Champions Iraq. As Bibiano Fernandes and his boys get to the final stages of preparation, it will be highly beneficial to face such teams and get a first-hand feel of the competition to make the desired changes are corrections are made during training sessions.

Here is all you need to know about the upcoming encounter of the Blue colts:

Date: August 3, 2018

Tournament: WAFF Boys' Championships 2018

Match: India U16 v Japan U16

Venue: Amman International Stadium, Jordan

Time: 10:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST)

Broadcast: No Live broadcast in India

Live Stream: mycujoo.tv

