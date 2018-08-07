Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WAFF Boys' Championships 2018: India U16 vs Yemen U16 - Preview, Telecast, Date, Start Time and Where to Watch live

Abhishek Arora
SENIOR ANALYST
Preview
481   //    07 Aug 2018, 16:09 IST

The Blue Colts
The Blue Colts

The Blue colts are on a high like never before after stunning the defending AFC U-16 champions Iraq 1-0 in their previous encounter at the WAFF Boys' Championships. Bhuvenesh was the star of the day after heading the winner in the final few minutes after brilliant hold-up play by the Indians on the flanks.

This is Bibiano Fernandes' boys' last match of the exposure tour in Amman, Jordan. The young colts need to get their focus back on the task at hand -- defeating Yemen in their upcoming match -- after celebrating the historical day along with Indian football fans all around the nation. 

The victory on Sunday was the first win by an Indian football team against Iraq across age-groups. One thing is for sure, the Blue colts will continue to have the same belief on the pitch and it will automatically be strengthened as there will be millions backing them now. 

The young team from India started their campaign on a high as they thrashed hosts Jordan 4-0 in their opening encounter on Aug 1. Despite a 1-2 loss to Japan in their next, the boys played with great faith and snatched the iconic 1-0 win against Iraq in their latest encounter. 

The onus now lies on the Indian U16 team and Bibiano Fernandes to keep the momentum going. They will look to end the campaign on a high by defeating a team like Yemen and hope to live up to the high expectations which they have now set for themselves.

With little time left for the AFC U16 Championships, the young colts look on the right track. Organizing so many exposure tours has done them a lot of good and the All India Football Federation (AIFF) must be credited for it. 

Here is all you need to know about the next match of WAFF 2018:

Date: August 7, 2018

Tournament: WAFF Boys' Championships 2018

Match: India U16 v Yemen U16

Venue: Amman International Stadium, Jordan

Time: 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST)

Broadcast: No Live broadcast in India

Live Stream: mycujoo.tv

You can also catch ALL the LIVE updates of the match on Sportskeeda!

Will the Indian colts finish their campaign at the WAFF Boys' Championship on a high? Do let us know what you feel in the comments section below.

Topics you might be interested in:
India Football U16 Anwar Ali Jr Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Indian Football All India Football Federation (AIFF)
Abhishek Arora
SENIOR ANALYST
WAFF Boys' Championships 2018: India U16 v Japan U16 -...
RELATED STORY
WAFF Boys' Championships 2018: India U16 v Jordan U16 -...
RELATED STORY
Serbia tour 2018: India U16 vs Jordan U16 - Telecast,...
RELATED STORY
China Tour 2018: India U16 vs Thailand U16, Preview,...
RELATED STORY
Thailand Tour 2018: India U16 vs Thailand U16 - Preview,...
RELATED STORY
China Tour 2018: India U16 vs China U17, Preview,...
RELATED STORY
China Tour 2018: India U16 vs North Korea U16, Preview,...
RELATED STORY
Malaysia Tour 2018: India U16 vs Malaysia U16 - Preview,...
RELATED STORY
Serbia tour 2018: India U16 vs Serbia U16 - Telecast,...
RELATED STORY
Thailand Tour 2018: India U16 vs Bangkok Glass FC U17 -...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Today AST DIN 07:30 PM Astana vs Dinamo Zagreb
Europa League 2017-18
09 Aug STU AEK 10:30 PM Sturm Graz vs AEK Larnaca
09 Aug HAP APO 10:30 PM Hapoel Be'er Sheva vs APOEL
09 Aug TOR KUK 10:30 PM Torpedo Kutaisi vs Kukësi
09 Aug TRE FEY 10:30 PM Trenčín vs Feyenoord
09 Aug SIG KAI 10:30 PM Sigma Olomouc vs Kairat
09 Aug SHE VAL 10:30 PM Sheriff vs Valur
09 Aug MAR BOR 10:30 PM Mariupol' vs Bordeaux
09 Aug JAG GEN 10:50 PM Jagiellonia Białystok vs Gent
09 Aug CSK KOB 11:15 PM CSKA Sofia vs København
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Europa League 2017-18
Contact Us Advertise with Us